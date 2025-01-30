Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 29
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 29th.
Girls Basketball
- Caribou 68 Houlton 21
- Fort Fairfield 48 Washburn 42
- Hall-Dale 68 Madison 47
- Spruce Mountain 60 Mount Abram 25
- Telstar 33 Wiscasset 32
- Wisdom 56 Madawaska 7
Boys Basketball
- Berwick Academy 95 Bradford Christian Academy 55
- Cony 73 Lawrence 61
- Ellsworth 47 John Bapst 46
- Fort Fairfield 60 Washburn 39
- Kents Hill 82 Hyde 75
- Madawaska 58 Wisdom 33
- Orono 56 Hermon 49
- Penquis Valley 55 Central 42
- Presque Isle 51 Bucksport 44
- Schenck 59 Penobscot Valley 22
- Southern Aroostook 74 Van Buren 35
- Telstar 71 Wiscasset 33
