Maine High School Basketball Scores &#8211; January 29

Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 29

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 29th.

Girls Basketball

  • Caribou 68 Houlton 21
  • Fort Fairfield 48 Washburn 42
  • Hall-Dale 68 Madison 47
  • Spruce Mountain 60 Mount Abram 25
  • Telstar 33 Wiscasset 32
  • Wisdom 56 Madawaska 7

Boys Basketball

  • Berwick Academy 95 Bradford Christian Academy 55
  • Cony 73 Lawrence 61
  • Ellsworth 47 John Bapst 46
  • Fort Fairfield 60 Washburn 39
  • Kents Hill 82 Hyde 75
  • Madawaska 58 Wisdom 33
  • Orono 56 Hermon 49
  • Penquis Valley 55 Central 42
  • Presque Isle 51 Bucksport 44
  • Schenck 59 Penobscot Valley 22
  • Southern Aroostook 74 Van Buren 35
  • Telstar 71 Wiscasset 33
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

How Mainers can Avoid Warm-up Theft

There are several ways you can avoid falling victim to warm-up theft, which is when car thieves target unattended vehicles that have the engines running.

Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

Categories: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket