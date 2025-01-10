Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 9

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 9th.

Girls Basketball

Bangor Christian 54 Searsport 5

Belfast 55 MCI 20

Biddeford 55 Massabesic 27

Camden Hills 41 Skowhegan 29

Central 68 Orono 44

Dirigo 55 Boothbay 32

Fort Kent 47 Easton 11

Hall-Dale 46 Maranacook 39

Hampden Academy 65 Messalonskee 47

Isleborono 35 Temple Academy 32

Madison 43 Mountain Valley 39

Marshwood 62 Windham 32

Mattanawcook Academy 56 Calais 36

Medomak Valley 49 Morse 26

Monmouth Academy 83 Lisbon 6

Mount Ararat 47 Brunswick 41

Mount View 65 Waterville 19

Narraguagus 49 Machias 43

Oceanside 61 Leavitt 39

Portland 34 Deering 22

Sanford 55 Thornton Academy 49

Scarborough 40 Noble 7

Schenck53 Southern Aroostook 35

Spruce Mountain 64 Oak Hill 35

Sumner 57 Jonesport-Belas 47

Valley 72 Forest Hills 24

Vinalhaven 48 Pine Tree Academy 43

Waynflete 33 Old Orchard Beach 20

Wells 52 Greely 43

Winthrop 46 Mount Abram 38

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 67 Searsport 24

Biddeford 64 Massabesic 32

Camden Hills 62 Skowhegan 61

Falmouth 60 Westbrook 48

Fort Kent 71 Easton 57

MCI 57 Belfast 54

Medomak Valley 83 Morse 32

Messalonskee 45 Hampden Academy 36

Mount Ararat 54 Brunswick 52

Mount View 50 Waterville 41

Noble 63 Scarborough 46

Old Orchard Beach 53 Waynflete 46

Old Town 65 Houlton 53

Poland 90 Sacopee Valley 34

Portland 60 Deering 41

Saint Dominc 58 Traip Academy 49

Temple Academy 55 Isleboro Central 29

Thornton Academy 62 Sanford 51

Valley 75 Forest Hills 48

Windham 68 Marshwood 62

