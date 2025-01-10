Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 9
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 9th.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 54 Searsport 5
- Belfast 55 MCI 20
- Biddeford 55 Massabesic 27
- Camden Hills 41 Skowhegan 29
- Central 68 Orono 44
- Dirigo 55 Boothbay 32
- Fort Kent 47 Easton 11
- Hall-Dale 46 Maranacook 39
- Hampden Academy 65 Messalonskee 47
- Isleborono 35 Temple Academy 32
- Madison 43 Mountain Valley 39
- Marshwood 62 Windham 32
- Mattanawcook Academy 56 Calais 36
- Medomak Valley 49 Morse 26
- Monmouth Academy 83 Lisbon 6
- Mount Ararat 47 Brunswick 41
- Mount View 65 Waterville 19
- Narraguagus 49 Machias 43
- Oceanside 61 Leavitt 39
- Portland 34 Deering 22
- Sanford 55 Thornton Academy 49
- Scarborough 40 Noble 7
- Schenck53 Southern Aroostook 35
- Spruce Mountain 64 Oak Hill 35
- Sumner 57 Jonesport-Belas 47
- Valley 72 Forest Hills 24
- Vinalhaven 48 Pine Tree Academy 43
- Waynflete 33 Old Orchard Beach 20
- Wells 52 Greely 43
- Winthrop 46 Mount Abram 38
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 67 Searsport 24
- Biddeford 64 Massabesic 32
- Camden Hills 62 Skowhegan 61
- Falmouth 60 Westbrook 48
- Fort Kent 71 Easton 57
- MCI 57 Belfast 54
- Medomak Valley 83 Morse 32
- Messalonskee 45 Hampden Academy 36
- Mount Ararat 54 Brunswick 52
- Mount View 50 Waterville 41
- Noble 63 Scarborough 46
- Old Orchard Beach 53 Waynflete 46
- Old Town 65 Houlton 53
- Poland 90 Sacopee Valley 34
- Portland 60 Deering 41
- Saint Dominc 58 Traip Academy 49
- Temple Academy 55 Isleboro Central 29
- Thornton Academy 62 Sanford 51
- Valley 75 Forest Hills 48
- Windham 68 Marshwood 62
You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 6 (January6 -January 11) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 6 through Sunday, January 12th. Voting will take place Monday, January 13th through Thursday, January 16th with the winner being announced on Friday, January 17th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE
Get our free mobile app
2024 Winter Storm Names
According to Weather.com, these are the names of the 2024 / 2025 winter storms