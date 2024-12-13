Maine High School Basketball Scores – Thursday December 12

Here are the Maine Girls' and Boys' High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, December 12th

Girls' Scores

Calais 57 Narraguagus 40

Foxcroft Academy 38 Dexter 36

Kennebunk 44 Wells 43

Lake Region 41 Mountain Valley 29

Penobscot Valley 46 Mattanawcook Academy 30

Presque Isle 59 Houlton 16

Sanford 61 York 41

Washington Academy 57 Woodland 28



Boys' Scores

Ellsworth 48 Foxcroft Academy 36

Kennebunk 72 Wells 37

Madawaska 59 Central Aroostook 45

Greely 56 Gorham 53

York 68 Poland 39

You can nominated an athlete for Week 2 (December 9-14) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 2 through Sunday, December 15th. Voting will take place Monday, December 16th through Thursday, December 19th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 20th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

Get our free mobile app