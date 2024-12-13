Maine High School Basketball Scores – Thursday December 12
Here are the Maine Girls' and Boys' High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, December 12th
Girls' Scores
- Calais 57 Narraguagus 40
- Foxcroft Academy 38 Dexter 36
- Kennebunk 44 Wells 43
- Lake Region 41 Mountain Valley 29
- Penobscot Valley 46 Mattanawcook Academy 30
- Presque Isle 59 Houlton 16
- Sanford 61 York 41
- Washington Academy 57 Woodland 28
Boys' Scores
- Ellsworth 48 Foxcroft Academy 36
- Kennebunk 72 Wells 37
- Madawaska 59 Central Aroostook 45
- Greely 56 Gorham 53
- York 68 Poland 39
You can nominated an athlete for Week 2 (December 9-14) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 2 through Sunday, December 15th. Voting will take place Monday, December 16th through Thursday, December 19th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 20th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
