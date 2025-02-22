Maine High School Basketball Tourney Scores – Friday February 21st

Friday February 21st saw the 1st Regional Champions Crowned from the 2025 Maine High School Basketball Tournament. Congratulations to all! Here are the results from Bangor, Augusta and Portland

Class A North

Girls

#3 Hampden Academy defeated #4 Camden Hills 59-52

Boys

#1 Messalonskee defeated #2 Hampden Academy 49-37

Class A South

Girls

#1 Mount Ararat defeated #3 Gray-New Gloucester 57-37

Boys

#1 2 Falmouth defeated #1 Noble 56-53

Class B North

Girls

#1 Caribou defeated #2 Erskine Academy 61-46

Boys

#1 Caribou defeated #3 Orono 41-40

Class B South

Girls

#4 Biddeford defeated #3 Oceanside

Boys

#2 York defeated #1 Medomak Valley 50-40

