Maine High School Basketball Tourney Scores – Friday February 21st
Friday February 21st saw the 1st Regional Champions Crowned from the 2025 Maine High School Basketball Tournament. Congratulations to all! Here are the results from Bangor, Augusta and Portland
Class A North
Girls
- #3 Hampden Academy defeated #4 Camden Hills 59-52
Boys
- #1 Messalonskee defeated #2 Hampden Academy 49-37
Class A South
Girls
- #1 Mount Ararat defeated #3 Gray-New Gloucester 57-37
Boys
- #1 2 Falmouth defeated #1 Noble 56-53
Class B North
Girls
- #1 Caribou defeated #2 Erskine Academy 61-46
Boys
- #1 Caribou defeated #3 Orono 41-40
Class B South
Girls
- #4 Biddeford defeated #3 Oceanside
Boys
- #2 York defeated #1 Medomak Valley 50-40
