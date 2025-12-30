High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 29
Most high school basketball and hockey games were postponed on Monday, December 29th throughout the State of Maine because of the weather. However, there was 1 countable game played.
Girls Basketball
- Narraguagus 50 Sumner 46
Be sure to check back here every morning, Tuesday-Sunday as we bring you all the high school basketball and hockey scores for games played and reported from the previous day.
