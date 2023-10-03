Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – Monday October 2

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 2nd.

Biddeford 7 Thornton Academy 0

Gray-New Gloucester 3- Fryeburg Academy 3

Kennebunk 4 Sanford 0

Leavitt 2 Freeport 0

Lisbon 2 Telstar 0

Massabesic 2 Bonny Eagle 2

Mount View 3 Lincoln Academy 1

Oak Hill 2 Boothbay 1

Oceanside 4 Lawrence 0

Poland 1 Wells 0

Spruce Mountain 5 Mountain Valley 0

Waynflete 2 Traip Academy 1 (OT)

