Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – Monday October 2

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 2nd.

  • Biddeford 7 Thornton Academy 0
  • Gray-New Gloucester 3- Fryeburg Academy 3
  • Kennebunk 4 Sanford 0
  • Leavitt 2 Freeport 0
  • Lisbon 2 Telstar 0
  • Massabesic 2 Bonny Eagle 2
  • Mount View 3 Lincoln Academy 1
  • Oak Hill 2 Boothbay 1
  • Oceanside 4 Lawrence 0
  • Poland 1 Wells 0
  • Sanford 4 Kennebunk 0
  • Spruce Mountain 5 Mountain Valley 0
  • Waynflete 2 Traip Academy 1 (OT)
  • Mattanawcook Academy - Piscataquis
