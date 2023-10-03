Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – Monday October 2
Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 2nd.
- Biddeford 7 Thornton Academy 0
- Gray-New Gloucester 3- Fryeburg Academy 3
- Kennebunk 4 Sanford 0
- Leavitt 2 Freeport 0
- Lisbon 2 Telstar 0
- Massabesic 2 Bonny Eagle 2
- Mount View 3 Lincoln Academy 1
- Oak Hill 2 Boothbay 1
- Oceanside 4 Lawrence 0
- Poland 1 Wells 0
- Sanford 4 Kennebunk 0
- Spruce Mountain 5 Mountain Valley 0
- Waynflete 2 Traip Academy 1 (OT)
- Mattanawcook Academy - Piscataquis
