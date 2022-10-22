Maine High School Football Scores – Friday October 21

It was a beautiful night for football in the State of Maine on Friday, October 21 as schools either played their last regular season game or in the case of the 8-Man Small Conferences began playoffs. Here are Friday night's scores and the games scheduled for Saturday, October 22nd.

Friday Night's Scores (Regular Season)

Biddeford 63 Westbrook 22

Brewer 42 Brunswick 14

Cape Elizabeth 23 Cheverus 6

Cony 35 Falmouth 28

Foxcroft Academy 24 Freeport 10

Gardiner 43 Mount Blue 22

Gorham 35 Deering 0

Gray-New Gloucester 45 Ellsworth 16

Hampden Academy 49 Old Town 15

Leavitt 44 Fryeburg Academy 6

Lisbon 24 Poland 7

Messalonskee 48 Lawrence 45

Morse 38 Greely 22

Mt. Ararat 38 Yarmouth 14

Oceanside 36 Belfast 6

Oxford Hills 48 Portsmouth 13

Portland 20 South Portland 13

Sanford 36 Bangor 18

Scarborough 49 Edward Little 30

Thornton Academy 27 Bonny Eagle 6

Wells 42 York 6

8-Man Small Conference Playoffs

North

#5 Orono beat #4 Bucksport 51-46

#3 Mattanawcook Academy beat #6 Houlton 58-56 in OT

South

#4 Old orchard Beach beat #5 Telstar 48-6

#3 Dirigo beat #6 Boothbay 47-28

#2 Maranacook beat #7 Sacopee Valley 28-8

Saturday October 22 Schedule

Camden Hills at Waterville

Hermon at Medomak Valley

John Bapst at Nokomis

Marshwood at Kennebunk

MCI at Winslow

MDI at Lake Region

Skowhegan at Windham

Winthrop at Oak Hill

