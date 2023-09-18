Maine High School Football Scores – Monday September 18

The final games of Week 3 were played Monday afternoon and evening, as games were postponed because of Tropical Storm Lee and the lack of available officials.

Here are the Monday scores

Nokomis 36 Winslow 14

John Bapst 27 Freeport 20

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 18- 23 HERE by Sunday, September 24th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 25 - 28(11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, September 29th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com

