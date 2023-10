Here are the High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, October 14th.

Camden Hills 51 Spruce Mountain 6

Cheverus 27 Westbrook 22

Leavitt 35 Thornton Academy 21

Maranacook 52 Telstar 28

Medomak Valley 36 Belfast 0

Oak Hill 25 Winslow 13

Sacopee Valley 44 Traip Academy 20

Stearns 64 St. John Valley 14

