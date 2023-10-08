Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday October 7
Here are the Saturday, October 7th High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine.
- Camden Hills 34 Waterville 6
- Cheverus 46 Gardiner 6
- Dirigo 50 Mount View 16
- Kennebunk 35 Sanford 0
- Morse 34 Mountain Valley 8
- Nokomis 26 Hampden Academy 18
- Orono 67 Valley 16
- Portland 41 Noble 7
- Winslow 18 Brewer 16
Check back on Sunday afternoon as we will post the updated Crabtree Points, for the games of Week 6
Get our free mobile app