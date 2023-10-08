Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday October 7

Here are the Saturday, October 7th High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine.

Camden Hills 34 Waterville 6

Cheverus 46 Gardiner 6

Dirigo 50 Mount View 16

Kennebunk 35 Sanford 0

Morse 34 Mountain Valley 8

Nokomis 26 Hampden Academy 18

Orono 67 Valley 16

Portland 41 Noble 7

Winslow 18 Brewer 16

Check back on Sunday afternoon as we will post the updated Crabtree Points, for the games of Week 6