Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday October 7

Here are the Saturday, October 7th High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine.

  • Camden Hills 34 Waterville 6
  • Cheverus 46 Gardiner 6
  • Dirigo 50 Mount View 16
  • Kennebunk 35 Sanford 0
  • Morse 34 Mountain Valley 8
  • Nokomis 26 Hampden Academy 18
  • Orono 67 Valley 16
  • Portland 41 Noble 7
  • Winslow 18 Brewer 16

Check back on Sunday afternoon as we will post the updated Crabtree Points, for the games of Week 6

