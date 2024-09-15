Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday September 14

Here are the High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 14th, ending Week 2 of the season.

Bedford 35 Thornton Academy 21

Camden Hills 30 Yarmouth 0

Dirigo 14 Oak Hill 13

Marshwood 41 Westbrook 20

Massabesic 28 Cheverus 14

Nokomis 32 Medomak Valley 6

Salem 50 Brewer 6

Spruce Mountain 68 Mount View 0

Traip Academy 32 Telstar 8

