Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday, September 23
Week 4 of the Maine High School Football Season concluded with games on Saturday, September 23rd. Here are the results.
- Belfast 41 Winslow 35
- Boothbay 50 Mt. View 28
- Dexter 41 St. John Valley 6
- Leavitt 21 Oxford Hills 14
- Massabesic 34 Westbrook 33
- Medomak Valley 32 Hermon 14
- Oak Hill 20 Winthrop 12
- Oceanside 42 Nokomis 0
- Old Orchard Beach 60 Telstar 0
- York 41 Lisbon 20
You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 18- 23 HERE by Sunday, September 24th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 25 - 28(11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, September 29th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..
