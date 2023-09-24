Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday, September 23

Week 4 of the Maine High School Football Season concluded with games on Saturday, September 23rd. Here are the results.

Belfast 41 Winslow 35

Boothbay 50 Mt. View 28

Dexter 41 St. John Valley 6

Leavitt 21 Oxford Hills 14

Massabesic 34 Westbrook 33

Medomak Valley 32 Hermon 14

Oak Hill 20 Winthrop 12

Oceanside 42 Nokomis 0

Old Orchard Beach 60 Telstar 0

York 41 Lisbon 20

