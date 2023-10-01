Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday September 30

Week 5's High School Football Games continued on Saturday, September 30th. Here are the results of the games played and reported throughout the State of Maine.

Bangor 28 Winnacunnet 7

Fryeburg Academy 27 Cheverus 7

Hermon 40 MCI 13

Morse 18 Mt. Ararat 12

Oak Hill 24 Freeport 10

Old Orchard Beach 82 Sacopee Valley 0

Orono 33 Dexter 0

Portsmouth 20 Oxford Hills 14

Traip Academy 42 Mt. View 6

Winthrop 7 John Bapst 6

Yarmouth 46 Mountain Valley 38

There is 1 more game to be played in Week 5, which will be played on Monday, October 2nd, when St. John Valley plays at Houlton at 1 p.m. in 8-man football

Get our free mobile app

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 25-30 HERE by Sunday, October 1st. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees October 2 - 5 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 5 Winner being announced on Friday, October 6th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com