Maine High School Football Scores – September 21

Maine High School Football Scores &#8211; September 21

Week 3 of the Maine High School Football season concluded with the games on Saturday, September 21st. Here are the games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday.

  • Bucksport 56 Telstar 13
  • Camden Hills 41 Waterville 8
  • Foxcroft Academy 35 Winslow 3
  • Gardiner 14 Nokomis 8
  • Lake Region 62 Traip Academy 0
  • Old Orchard Beach 60 Dexter 14
  • Spruce Mountian 66 Madwaska 6
  • Thornton Academy 54 Windham 14

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for  Week 3, for the week September 16 21st. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 22nd, with voting taking place September 23rd-26th with the winner of Week 3 being announced on September 27th.

