Maine High School Football Scores – Friday September 5
Here are the Maine High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 5th.
- Bangor 21 Deering 0
- Bonny Eagle 48 South Portland 6
- Brewer 19 Belfast 0
- Cheverus 35 Gorham 0
- Cony 47 Messalonskee 0
- Dexter 46 Washington Academy 12
- Dirigo 46 Lisbon 18
- Edward Little 7 Mt. Blue 6
- Freeport 31 Mountain Valley 14
- Fryeburg Academy 28 Skowhegan 12
- Gardiner 31 Oceanside 0
- Gray-New Gloucester 42 Cape Elizabeth 14
- Greely 42 York 0
- Hermon 26 Foxcroft Acadmy 6
- Kennebunk 14 Falmouth 10
- Lake Region 50 Ellsworth 14
- Lawrence 42 Brunswick 6
- Leavitt 50 Hampden Academy 8
- Massabesic 26 Lewiston 6
- MCI 40 Mattanawcook Academy 22
- MDI 26 Houlton 8
- Mount Ararat 44 Yarmouth 20
- Old Orchard Beach 60 Orono 18
- Poland 35 Morse 0
- Portland 21 Oxford Hills 7
- Spruce Mountain 38 Bucksport 8
- Thornton Academy 44 Scarborough 0
- Wells 32 Nokomis 12
- Westbrook 27 Marshwood 16
- Winthrop 28 Oak Hill 12
The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 7th, for games/matches played September 1st-6th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 8th, and go thru Thursday, September 11th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 12th.
