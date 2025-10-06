Week 5 Maine High School Football Crabtree Point Standings

Here are the Maine High School Football Crabtree Point Standings after Week 5 of the High School Football Season.

Class A North

  1. Portland 4-1, 128.649
  2. Bangor 3-2, 101.105
  3. Oxford Hills 2-2, 100.000
  4. Deering 2-3, 80.909
  5. Windham 1-4, 71.163
  6. Edward Little 1-4, 54.091
  7. Lewiston 0-5, 40.909

Class A South

  1. Thornton Academy 4-0, 158.974
  2. Bonny Eagle 4-0, 153.488
  3. Noble 4-1, 132.632
  4. Massabesic 2-3, 99.524
  5. South Portland 2-3, 95.814
  6. Scarborough, 2-3, 95.814
  7. Sanford 2-3, 93.488

Class B North

  1. Cony 5-0, 142.105
  2. Fryeburg Academy 3-1, 115.000
  3. Messalonskee 2-3 ,86.154
  4. Lawrence 2-3, 83.590
  5. Skowhegan 1-4, 68.718
  6. Mt. Blue 1-4, 68.718
  7. Brunswick 0-5, 43.590

Class B South

  1. Kennebunk, 5-0, 147.500
  2. Westbrook 4-1, 130.000
  3. Falmouth 3-2, 124.103
  4. Marshwood 3-2, 117.500
  5. Cheverus 3-2, 112.500
  6. Biddeford 1-4, 75.00
  7. Gorham 1-4, 72.500

Class C

  1. Gardiner 5-0, 148.718
  2. Greely 5-0, 141.026
  3. Hermon 5-0, 138.642
  4. Leavitt 3-2, 118.974
  5. Wells 3-2, 118.974
  6. Foxcroft Academy 3-2, 110.00
  7. Nokomis 3-2, 108.78
  8. Brewer 2-3, 87.368
  9. Medomak Valley 2-3, 82.105
  10. York 1-4, 80.000
  11. Old Town 1-3, 76.282
  12. Oceanside 0-5, 72.500
  13. Hampden Academy 0-4, 66.789

Class D North

  1. John Bapst 4-0, 142.105
  2. Winslow 4-1, 127.368
  3. Madison 4-1, 122.105
  4. MCI 2-3, 91.351
  5. Maranacook 1-3, 86.538
  6. Mattanawcook Academy 2-3, 79.474
  7. Belfast 0-5, 56.263

Class D South

  1. Winthrop 5-0, 133.333
  2. Dirigo 3-2, 110.00
  3. Poland 3-2, 108.889
  4. Oak Hill 3-2, 103.590
  5. Freeport 3-2, 103.182
  6. Morse 2-3, 85.000
  7. Lisbon 0-5, 57.500
  8. Mountain Valley 0-5, 52.500

North 8-Man Large School

  1. Camden Hills 5-0, 140.000
  2. MDI 3-2, 115.00
  3. Houlton 2-3, 90.000
  4. Ellsworth 1-4, 80.000
  5. Waterville 0-5, 61.538

South 8-Man Large School

  1. Mt. Ararat 4-1, 127.500
  2. Yarmouth 4-1, 12.590
  3. Spruce Mountain 3-1, 123.571
  4. Lake Region 3-2, 122.50
  5. Gray-New Gloucester, 2-3, 96.410
  6. Cape Elizabeth 1-4, 91.795

North 8-Man Small School

  1. Stearns 4-1, 132.632
  2. Orono 3-2, 118.974
  3. Bucksport 3-2, 112.778
  4. Dexter 3-2, 107.222
  5. Washington Academy 2-2 86.364
  6. Madawaska 0-4, 50.00

South 8-Man Small School

  1. Old Orchard Beach 5-0, 146.154
  2. Telstar 3-1, 111.364
  3. Sacopee Valley 2-3, 84.737
  4. Traip Academy 1-4, 75.263
  5. Boothbay 1-4 61.935
  6. Mount View 0-4, 37.500
