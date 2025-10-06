Week 5 Maine High School Football Crabtree Point Standings
Here are the Maine High School Football Crabtree Point Standings after Week 5 of the High School Football Season.
Class A North
- Portland 4-1, 128.649
- Bangor 3-2, 101.105
- Oxford Hills 2-2, 100.000
- Deering 2-3, 80.909
- Windham 1-4, 71.163
- Edward Little 1-4, 54.091
- Lewiston 0-5, 40.909
Class A South
- Thornton Academy 4-0, 158.974
- Bonny Eagle 4-0, 153.488
- Noble 4-1, 132.632
- Massabesic 2-3, 99.524
- South Portland 2-3, 95.814
- Scarborough, 2-3, 95.814
- Sanford 2-3, 93.488
Class B North
- Cony 5-0, 142.105
- Fryeburg Academy 3-1, 115.000
- Messalonskee 2-3 ,86.154
- Lawrence 2-3, 83.590
- Skowhegan 1-4, 68.718
- Mt. Blue 1-4, 68.718
- Brunswick 0-5, 43.590
Class B South
- Kennebunk, 5-0, 147.500
- Westbrook 4-1, 130.000
- Falmouth 3-2, 124.103
- Marshwood 3-2, 117.500
- Cheverus 3-2, 112.500
- Biddeford 1-4, 75.00
- Gorham 1-4, 72.500
Class C
- Gardiner 5-0, 148.718
- Greely 5-0, 141.026
- Hermon 5-0, 138.642
- Leavitt 3-2, 118.974
- Wells 3-2, 118.974
- Foxcroft Academy 3-2, 110.00
- Nokomis 3-2, 108.78
- Brewer 2-3, 87.368
- Medomak Valley 2-3, 82.105
- York 1-4, 80.000
- Old Town 1-3, 76.282
- Oceanside 0-5, 72.500
- Hampden Academy 0-4, 66.789
Class D North
- John Bapst 4-0, 142.105
- Winslow 4-1, 127.368
- Madison 4-1, 122.105
- MCI 2-3, 91.351
- Maranacook 1-3, 86.538
- Mattanawcook Academy 2-3, 79.474
- Belfast 0-5, 56.263
Class D South
- Winthrop 5-0, 133.333
- Dirigo 3-2, 110.00
- Poland 3-2, 108.889
- Oak Hill 3-2, 103.590
- Freeport 3-2, 103.182
- Morse 2-3, 85.000
- Lisbon 0-5, 57.500
- Mountain Valley 0-5, 52.500
North 8-Man Large School
- Camden Hills 5-0, 140.000
- MDI 3-2, 115.00
- Houlton 2-3, 90.000
- Ellsworth 1-4, 80.000
- Waterville 0-5, 61.538
South 8-Man Large School
- Mt. Ararat 4-1, 127.500
- Yarmouth 4-1, 12.590
- Spruce Mountain 3-1, 123.571
- Lake Region 3-2, 122.50
- Gray-New Gloucester, 2-3, 96.410
- Cape Elizabeth 1-4, 91.795
North 8-Man Small School
- Stearns 4-1, 132.632
- Orono 3-2, 118.974
- Bucksport 3-2, 112.778
- Dexter 3-2, 107.222
- Washington Academy 2-2 86.364
- Madawaska 0-4, 50.00
South 8-Man Small School
- Old Orchard Beach 5-0, 146.154
- Telstar 3-1, 111.364
- Sacopee Valley 2-3, 84.737
- Traip Academy 1-4, 75.263
- Boothbay 1-4 61.935
- Mount View 0-4, 37.500
