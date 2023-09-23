Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – Friday September 22

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer scores for games played and reported on Friday, September 22nd.

Girls' Scores

Bangor 9 Edward Little 1

Bucksport 2 Central 0

Camden Hills 1 Mt. Ararat 1

Central Aroostook 1 Ashland 1

Cheverus 2 Sanford 0

Deering 1 Portland 0

Fort Fairfield 2 Easton 2

Fort Kent 5 Washington Academy 0

Hall-Dale 5 Mount Abram 0

Hodgdon 3 Madawaska 1

Kennebunk 2 Westbrook 2

Lisbon 3 Wiscasset 0

Marshwood 5 Biddeford 2

Mountain Valley 1 Spruce Mountain 0

North Yarmouth Academy 3 Traip 0

Temple Academy 1 Carrabec 0

Mattanawcook Academy - Dexter

Kents Hill - High Mowing

Lee Academy - Schenck

Boys' Scores

Brunswick 1 Mt. Blue 0

Camden Hills 1 Mt. Ararat 0

Carrabec 6 Temple Academy 1

Fort Fairfield 1 Easton 1

Fort Kent 3 Washington Academy 2

Madawaska 8 Hodgdon 0

Mount Abram 7 Hall-Dale 0

Schenck 9 Van Buren 0

Skowhegan 1 Messalonskee 1

Traip 5 North Yarmouth Academy 0

