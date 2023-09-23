Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – Friday September 22
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer scores for games played and reported on Friday, September 22nd.
Girls' Scores
- Bangor 9 Edward Little 1
- Bucksport 2 Central 0
- Camden Hills 1 Mt. Ararat 1
- Central Aroostook 1 Ashland 1
- Cheverus 2 Sanford 0
- Deering 1 Portland 0
- Fort Fairfield 2 Easton 2
- Fort Kent 5 Washington Academy 0
- Hall-Dale 5 Mount Abram 0
- Hodgdon 3 Madawaska 1
- Kennebunk 2 Westbrook 2
- Lisbon 3 Wiscasset 0
- Marshwood 5 Biddeford 2
- Mountain Valley 1 Spruce Mountain 0
- North Yarmouth Academy 3 Traip 0
- Temple Academy 1 Carrabec 0
- Mattanawcook Academy - Dexter
- Kents Hill - High Mowing
- Lee Academy - Schenck
Boys' Scores
- Brunswick 1 Mt. Blue 0
- Camden Hills 1 Mt. Ararat 0
- Carrabec 6 Temple Academy 1
- Fort Fairfield 1 Easton 1
- Fort Kent 3 Washington Academy 2
- Madawaska 8 Hodgdon 0
- Mount Abram 7 Hall-Dale 0
- Schenck 9 Van Buren 0
- Skowhegan 1 Messalonskee 1
- Traip 5 North Yarmouth Academy 0
