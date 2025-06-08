Maine High School Lacrosse Playoff Matchups
With the regular season over, the Maine High School Lacrosse Playoffs are set to begin, with prelim games on Wednesday, June 11th.
Here are the Girls and Boys Playoff Matchups
Girls Class A
Prelims
- #1 Kennebunk (14-0) Bye
- #15 Oxford Hills (5-9) at #2 Windham (13-1)
- #14 South Portland (7-7) at #3 Marshwood (10-4)
- #13 Cape Elizabeth (6-8) at #4 Gorham (10-4)
- #12 Bangor (9-5) at #5 Cheverus (10-4)
- #11 Sanford (8-6) at #6 Falmouth (8-6)
- #10 Massabesic (8-6) at #7 Yarmouth (8-6)
- #9 Scarborough (7-7) at #8 Thornton Academy
Girls Class B
Prelims
- #10 Mt. Blue (7-7) at #7 Messalonskee (7-7)
- Both York and Brunswick are tied for #8 with identical records of 5-9 and the exact same Tournament Index. This may come down to a coin flip as they didn't play each other to determine who will finish 8th and host the other school as the 9th place finisher.
Quarterfinals
- (Winner York vs. Brunswick) at #1 Freeport (14-0)
- Winner #10 Mt. Blue at #7 Messalonskee at #2 Mt. Ararat (14-0)
- #6 Camden Hills (10-4) at #3 Cony (11-3)
- #5 Gardiner (9-5) at #4 Greely (8-6)
Girls Class C
Quarterfinals
- #8 Erskine Academy (8-6) at #1 Wells (12-2)
- #7 Morse (8-6) at #2 Lincoln Academy (10-4)
- #6 North Yarmouth Academy (7-7) at #3 Maranacook (10-4)
- #5 Waynflete (8-6) at #4 (Traip Academy) (9-5)
Boys Class A
Prelims
- #12 Noble (7-7) at #5 Cape Elizabeth (7-7)
- #11 Bangor (7-7) at #6 Portland (10-4)
- #10 Edward Little (8-6) at #7 Scarborough (7-7)
- #9 Lewiston (7-7) at #8 Deering (7-7)
Quarterfinals
- Winner #9 Lewiston at #8 Deering at #1 Falmouth (14-0)
- Winner #10 Edward Little at #7 Scarborough at #2 Thornton Academy (11-3)
- Winner #11 Bangor at #6 Portland at #3 South Portland (10-4)
- Winner #12 Noble at #5 Cape Elizabeth at #4 Windham (10-4)
Boys Class B
Prelims
- #12 Camden Hills (7-7) at #5 Brunswick (9-5)
- #11 Gray-New Gloucester (7-7) at #6 Kennebunk (9-5)
- #10 Mt Blue (8-6) at #7 Greely (6-8)
- #9 Mt. Ararat (5-8) at #8 Gardiner (6-8)
Quarterfinals
- Winner #9 Mt. Ararat at #8 Gardiner at #1 York (12-2)
- Winner #10 Mt. Blue at #7 Greely at #2 Yarmouth (11-4)
- Winner #11 Gray-New Gloucester at #6 Kennebunk at #3 Messalonskee (11-3)
- Winner #12 Camden Hills at #5 Brunswick at #4 Freeport (10-4)
Boys Class C
Quarterfinals
- #8 Wells (6-8) at #1 Maranacook (11-3)
- #7 Houlton (8-4) at #2 North Yarmouth Academy (9-5)
- #6 Erskine Academy (8-6) at #3 Fryeburg Academy (9-5)
- #5 Morse (8-6) at #4 Oak Hill (8-6)
