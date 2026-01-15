What are you doing on Saturday evening, January 17? How about heading to the Alfond Arena at the University of Maine to watch a great girls' and boys' hockey game?

At 5 p.m., the Penobscot Pioneers girls' hockey team will take on the Cheverus/Medomak/Winham team, and then at 7:15 p.m. The Titans, the coop team of Bangor and Brewer, will take on the Hampden Broncos coop team, with players from Hampden Academy, MDI, Ellsworth, and Nokomis.

Admission is just $5.00, and that is for both games! So come early and root on your favorite team and hockey players!

Girls Hockey Heal Point Standings as of Thursday Morning, January 15.

Red Hornets 11-1-0 88.272 Yarmouth/Freeport 11-1-1 87.037 Brunswick 8-6-0 41.975 Penobscot Pios 6-8-0 27.160 Black Tigers 4-8-1 15.432 Blue Devils 1-13-0 2.469

Boys Class A Hockey Heal Point Standings as of Thursday Morning, January 15.

Thornton Academy 8-1-0 40.338 Blue Devils 6-2-1 33.876 Cheverus Coop 6-2-0 30.679 Edward Little 6-3-0 25.243 IceCats 6-1-0 21.023 Trail Blazers 4-6-0 11.265 Scarborough 2-1-1 11.265 Falmouth 5-4-0 11.049 Bangor/Brewer 3-4-0 10.065 Portland Coop 1-10-0 1.389

Boys Class B Hockey Heal Point Standings as of Thursday Morning, January 15

Cony Coop 7-1-0 26.580 Messalonskee 5-2-0 22.840 Camden Hills 4-3-0 16.097 Hampden Coop 4-3-0 12.554 John Bapst Coop 2-3-0 8.665 Presque Isle Coop 4-3-0 3.603 Black Hawks 1-4-0 0.625 Old Town/Orono 0-7-0 0.000

