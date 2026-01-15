Fill the Alfond on Saturday, January 17, for High School Hockey Doubleheader
What are you doing on Saturday evening, January 17? How about heading to the Alfond Arena at the University of Maine to watch a great girls' and boys' hockey game?
At 5 p.m., the Penobscot Pioneers girls' hockey team will take on the Cheverus/Medomak/Winham team, and then at 7:15 p.m. The Titans, the coop team of Bangor and Brewer, will take on the Hampden Broncos coop team, with players from Hampden Academy, MDI, Ellsworth, and Nokomis.
Admission is just $5.00, and that is for both games! So come early and root on your favorite team and hockey players!
Girls Hockey Heal Point Standings as of Thursday Morning, January 15.
- Red Hornets 11-1-0 88.272
- Yarmouth/Freeport 11-1-1 87.037
- Brunswick 8-6-0 41.975
- Penobscot Pios 6-8-0 27.160
- Black Tigers 4-8-1 15.432
- Blue Devils 1-13-0 2.469
Boys Class A Hockey Heal Point Standings as of Thursday Morning, January 15.
- Thornton Academy 8-1-0 40.338
- Blue Devils 6-2-1 33.876
- Cheverus Coop 6-2-0 30.679
- Edward Little 6-3-0 25.243
- IceCats 6-1-0 21.023
- Trail Blazers 4-6-0 11.265
- Scarborough 2-1-1 11.265
- Falmouth 5-4-0 11.049
- Bangor/Brewer 3-4-0 10.065
- Portland Coop 1-10-0 1.389
Boys Class B Hockey Heal Point Standings as of Thursday Morning, January 15
- Cony Coop 7-1-0 26.580
- Messalonskee 5-2-0 22.840
- Camden Hills 4-3-0 16.097
- Hampden Coop 4-3-0 12.554
- John Bapst Coop 2-3-0 8.665
- Presque Isle Coop 4-3-0 3.603
- Black Hawks 1-4-0 0.625
- Old Town/Orono 0-7-0 0.000
