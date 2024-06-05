Maine High School Prelim Playoff Baseball and Softball Scores – June 4

Here are the Maine High School Playoff Prelim Baseball and Softball Scores for games that were played and reported on Tuesday, June 4th.

Baseball

Class A South

Gorham 12 Sanford 3

Massabesic 2 Noble 0

South Portland 6 Deering 2

Windham 3 Kennebunk 2

Class B North

Hermon 7 Belfast 3

Class B South

Freeport 4 Lincoln Academy 0

Fryeburg Academy 1 Oak Hill 0

Leavitt 2 Poland 0

Oceanside 8 Nokomis 3

Wells 3 Morse 2

Class C North

Narraguagus 5 Houlton 0

Orono 5 GSA 4

Class C South

Lisbon 8 Hall-Dale 2

Mountain Valley 8 Winthrop 4

Class D North

Bangor Christian 8 Machias 0

Hodgdon 8 Schenck 7

Madawaska 17 Washburn 7

Class D South

Searsport 9 Forest Hills 2

Softball

Class A South

Kennebunk 6 Biddeford 1

Massabesic 4 Bonny Eagle 2

Portland 11 Westbrook 4

Scarborough 6 Marshwood 5

Class B South

Gardiner 6 Erskine Academy 0

Greely 6 Lake Region 5

Lawrence 13 Cony 3

Oak Hill 5 Lincoln Academy 4

Poland 5 Wells 2

Class C North

Central 10 MCI 9

Narraguagus 11 Houlton 4

Class D North

Ashland 17 Lee Academy 9

Jonesport-Beals 8 Wisdom 6

Machias 13 Central Aroostook 3

