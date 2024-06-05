Maine High School Prelim Playoff Baseball and Softball Scores – June 4
Here are the Maine High School Playoff Prelim Baseball and Softball Scores for games that were played and reported on Tuesday, June 4th.
Baseball
Class A South
- Gorham 12 Sanford 3
- Massabesic 2 Noble 0
- South Portland 6 Deering 2
- Windham 3 Kennebunk 2
Class B North
- Hermon 7 Belfast 3
Class B South
- Freeport 4 Lincoln Academy 0
- Fryeburg Academy 1 Oak Hill 0
- Leavitt 2 Poland 0
- Oceanside 8 Nokomis 3
- Wells 3 Morse 2
Class C North
- Narraguagus 5 Houlton 0
- Orono 5 GSA 4
Class C South
- Lisbon 8 Hall-Dale 2
- Mountain Valley 8 Winthrop 4
Class D North
- Bangor Christian 8 Machias 0
- Hodgdon 8 Schenck 7
- Madawaska 17 Washburn 7
Class D South
- Searsport 9 Forest Hills 2
Softball
Class A South
- Kennebunk 6 Biddeford 1
- Massabesic 4 Bonny Eagle 2
- Portland 11 Westbrook 4
- Scarborough 6 Marshwood 5
Class B South
- Gardiner 6 Erskine Academy 0
- Greely 6 Lake Region 5
- Lawrence 13 Cony 3
- Oak Hill 5 Lincoln Academy 4
- Poland 5 Wells 2
Class C North
- Central 10 MCI 9
- Narraguagus 11 Houlton 4
Class D North
- Ashland 17 Lee Academy 9
- Jonesport-Beals 8 Wisdom 6
- Machias 13 Central Aroostook 3
