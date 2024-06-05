Maine High School Prelim Playoff Baseball and Softball Scores – June 4

Maine High School Prelim Playoff Baseball and Softball Scores &#8211; June 4

Here are the Maine High School Playoff Prelim Baseball and Softball Scores for games that were played and reported on Tuesday, June 4th.

Baseball

Class A South

  • Gorham 12 Sanford 3
  • Massabesic 2 Noble 0
  • South Portland 6 Deering 2
  • Windham 3 Kennebunk 2

Class B North

  • Hermon 7 Belfast 3

Class B South

  • Freeport 4 Lincoln Academy 0
  • Fryeburg Academy 1 Oak Hill 0
  • Leavitt 2 Poland 0
  • Oceanside 8 Nokomis 3
  • Wells 3 Morse 2

Class C North

  • Narraguagus 5 Houlton 0
  • Orono 5 GSA 4

Class C South

  • Lisbon 8 Hall-Dale 2
  • Mountain Valley 8 Winthrop 4

Class D North

  • Bangor Christian 8 Machias 0
  • Hodgdon 8 Schenck 7
  • Madawaska 17 Washburn 7

Class D South

  • Searsport 9 Forest Hills 2

Softball

Class A South

  • Kennebunk 6 Biddeford 1
  • Massabesic 4 Bonny Eagle 2
  • Portland 11 Westbrook 4
  • Scarborough 6 Marshwood 5

Class B South

  • Gardiner 6 Erskine Academy 0
  • Greely 6 Lake Region 5
  • Lawrence 13 Cony 3
  • Oak Hill 5 Lincoln Academy 4
  • Poland 5 Wells 2

Class C North

  • Central 10 MCI 9
  • Narraguagus 11 Houlton 4

Class D North

  • Ashland 17 Lee Academy 9
  • Jonesport-Beals 8 Wisdom 6
  • Machias 13 Central Aroostook 3
