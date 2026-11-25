Maine Girl's High School Hockey Teams still command the spotlight before High School Basketball and Boy's Hockey begin action on Friday, December 4th.

Here are the scores for Girl's High School Hockey played on Monday, November 23rd and Tuesday, November 24th.

Monday, November 23

Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook/Fryeburg Academy 10 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Tuesday November 24

Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland/Oxford Hills 4 Yarmouth/Freeport 2

Check back daily as we will have all the scores Tuesday-Sunday, as high school games are played throughout the State all throughout the winter season.

We will begin our Winter High School Athlete of the Week, taking nominations for the 1st weekend, December 4th-5th, once games begin. Please email your nominations to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 6th. Voting will begin December 7th. Our High School Athlete of the Week is presented by Hammond Lumber.