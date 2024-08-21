Maine High School Soccer Scores – August 20
The high school soccer season began up in Aroostook County on Tuesday, August 20th with countable games being played.
The County schools begin the season early so as to get games in before a break during the potato harvest.
Here are the scores of the games played on Tuesday, August 20th.
Girl's Soccer
- Fort Kent 4 Fort Fairfield 0
- Wisdom 4 Central 2
Boy's Soccer
- Fort Kent 3 Fort Fairfield 2
- Central 3 Wisdom 2
