Maine High School Soccer Scores – August 20

The high school soccer season began up in Aroostook County on Tuesday, August 20th with countable games being played.

The County schools begin the season early so as to get games in before a break during the potato harvest.

Here are the scores of the games played on Tuesday, August 20th.

Girl's Soccer

Fort Kent 4 Fort Fairfield 0

Wisdom 4 Central 2

Boy's Soccer

Fort Kent 3 Fort Fairfield 2

Central 3 Wisdom 2

