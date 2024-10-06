Maine High School Soccer Scores – October 5

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, October 5th.

Girls' Scores

Brewer 4 Edward Little 0

Brunswick 3 Cape Elizabeth 1

Camden Hills 8 Messalonskee 0

Ellsworth 1 Presque Isle 1

Foxcroft Academy 8 Washington Academy 0

Freeport 3 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Hall-Dale 3 St. Dominic 3

Hampden Academy 0 Oxford Hills 0

Hermon 8 Caribou 0

John Bapst 3 MDI 0

Madison 7 Vinalhaven 0

Mount Blue 4 Skowhegan 2

Orono 4 Bangor Christian 2

Penquis 2 Lee Academy 0

Richmond 7 Sacopee Valley 0

Scarborough 4 Noble 0

Sumner 4 Greenville 0

Windham 7 Bonny Eagle 0

Boys' Scores

Ashland 9 Deer Isle Stonington 0

Bangor Christian 5 Central 3

Brewer 2 Edward Little 1

Brunswick 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

Camden Hills 5 Skowhegan )

Caribou 6 Hermon 0

Carrabec 7 Dexter 0

Ellsworth 4 Presque Isle 3

Freeport 2 Lincoln Academy 1

Fryeburg Academy 5 Maranacook 0

Hampden Academy 3 Oxford Hills 1

Isleboro 8 Vinalhaven 1

John Bapst 2 MDI 1

Lee Academy 5 Penquis 4

Lewiston 5 Bangor 1

Mount Blue 6 Mountain Valley 0

Mount View 8 Lawrene 0

Piscataquis 5 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Portland 4 Kennebunk 2

Richmond 4 Sacopee Valley 1

Scarborough 5 Bonny Eagle 1

Telstar 2 Rangeley 0

Washington Academy 3 Foxcroft Academy 0

Waynflete 2 Oak Hill 1

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.

