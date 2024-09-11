Maine High School Soccer Scores – September 10

Here are the Maine High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, September 10th.

Girl's Scores

Brunswick 6 Lewiston 1

Camden Hills 9 Edward Little 1

Central 4 Madawaska 0

Cheverus 5 Biddeford 0

Falmouth 3 Deering 0

Fort Kent 2 Presque Isle 0

Gorham 6 Bonny Eagle 1

Hodgdon 10 Schenck 5

John Bapst 6 MDI 1

Kennebunk 4 Noble 3

Lincoln Academy 1 Belfast 0

Maranacook 15 Lisbon 0

Medomak Valley 8 MCI 0

Morse 3 Winslow 0

Mount Ararat 5 Brewer 1

Old Town 6 Caribou 4

Oxford Hills 1 Messalonskee 1

Pine Tree Academy 1 Rangeley 0

Scarborough 3 Marshwood 0

Skowhegan 5 Lawrence 0

South Portland 3 Portland 2

Thornton Academy 6 Westbrook 2

Waterville 4 Mount View 1

Boy's Scores

Bangor 2 Mt. Blue 0

Calais 3 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Cape Elizabeth 7 Lake Region 2

Edward Little 0 Camden Hills 0

Ellsworth 6 Hermon 0

GSA 4 Bucksport 1

Hodgdon 4 Washburn 1

Isleboro 3 Sumner 2

Leavitt 3 Cony 2

Lewiston 4 Brunswick 1

Lincoln Academy 2 Belfast 0

Morse 3 Winslow 2

Penobscot Valley 4 Woodland 0

Presque Isle 2 Fort Kent 1

Madawaska 8 Central 0

Medomak Valley 8 MCI 0

Morse 3 Winslow 2

Mount Ararat 8 Brewer 2

Mount View 4 Waterville 1

Oceanside 8 Nokomis 0

Orono 5 Foxcroft Academy 1

Piscataquis 17 East Grand 0

Skowhegan 2 Lawrence 1

Washington Academy 9 Narraguagus 1

Winthrop 3 Lisbon 3

York 6 Wells 0

