Maine High School Soccer Scores – September 28

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 28th.

Girl's Scores

Bucksport 9 Piscataquis 0

Cheverus 3 Kennebunk 0

Deering 3 Biddeford 0

Falmouth 7 Westbrook 0

Gardiner 3 Nokomis 1

Gorham 4 Thornton Academy 0

Greenville 2 Searsport 0

Hermon 5 MDI 0

John Bapst 11 Caribou 1

Katahdin 1 Shead 0

Lawrence 3 Belfast 2

Leavitt 1 Morse 0

Marshwood 5 Portland 1

Medomak Valley 2 Lincoln Academy 0

Monmouth Academy 2 Oak Hill 0

Oceanside 2 Waterville 1

Orono 6 Washington Academy 0

Penobscot Valley 2 Fort Kent 0

Penquis 2 Lee Academy 1

Presque Isle 3 Old Town 2

Rangeley 5 Wiscasset 0

Scarborough 1 Sanford 0

South Portland 5 Massabesic 0

St. Dominic 4 Old Orchard Beach 0

Temple 4 Vinalhaven 1

Traip Academy 2 North Yarmouth Academy 0

Waynflete 2 York 1

Wells 1 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Winslow 5 MCI 0

York 2 Waynflete 1

Boy's Scores

Belfast 4 Lawrence 1

Bonny Eagle 6 Sanford 2

Fort Kent 4 Penobscot Valley 0

Gray-New Gloucester 5 Lake Region 1

Greenville 8 Searsport 0

Hermon 0 MDI 0

Hyde 9 Brewster Academy 0

Kennebunk 8 Massabesic 0

Leavitt 6 Morse 2

Lee Academy 5 Machias 4

Medomak Valley 1 Lincoln Academy 1

Monmouth Academy 2 Richmond 1

Mt. Ararat 2 Camden Hills 1

Oceanside 4 Cony 1

Penquis 5 Jonesport Beals 2

Piscataquis 6 Dexter 1

Poland 1 St. Dominic 0

Portland 1 Scarborough 1

Presque Isle 8 Old Town 0

Rangeley 5 Wiscasset 1

Shead 7 Deer Isle-Stonington 1

South Portland 2 Gorham 1

Temple 8 Vinalhaven 0

Washington Academy 4 Orono 2

Winslow 3 MCI 1

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 4, for the week September 23rd - 28th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 29th, with voting taking place September 30th- October 3rd with the winner of Week 4 being announced on October 4th.

Get our free mobile app