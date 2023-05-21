Maine High School Softball Standings &#8211; May 21 2023

Maine High School Softball Standings – May 21 2023

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Softball Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday afternoon, May 21st.

The season is rapidly coming to an end. Here are important dates remaining in the season.

  • May 31 - Last Countable Scheduled Game
  • June 1 - Make Up Games for any May 31st postponements
  • June 6 - Prelim Games
  • June 8 - Quarterfinals
  • June 10 - Semifinals
  • June 13 - Regional Finals
  • June 17 - State Championships

Class A North

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class A South

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class B North

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class B South

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class C North

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class C South

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class D North

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class D South

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

 

