Here are the High School Field Hockey and Girls and Boys Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 6th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches that reported their scores.

Field Hockey

Belfast 3 Leavitt 1

Brewer 1 Edward Little 0

Cony 13 Mount View 1

Foxcroft Academy 9 Hermon 1

Gardiner 9 Lincoln Academy 1

MCI 1 Erskine Academy 0

Morse 4 Winslow 1

Nokomis 11 Oceanside 1

Girls Soccer

Bangor 13 Lewiston 0

Foxcroft Academy 3 Caribou 1

Greely 3 Freeport 2

Houlton 5 Van Buren 4

MDI 3 Presque Isle 0

Poland 3 Lake Region 1

Traip Academy 5 Wells 3

Yarmouth 1 York 0

Boys Soccer

Ashland 2 Penobscot Christian 1

Buckfield 3 Sacopee Valley 1

Caribou 6 Foxcroft Academy 4

Dexter 8 Lee Academy 4

Edward Little 5 Oxford Hills 0

Fort Kent 6 Washington Academy 0

Houlton 3 Van Buren 0

Jonesport-Beals 2 Schenck 1

Lake Region 4 Poland 0

Lewiston 3 Bangor 0

Mount Ararat 4 Mt. Blue 1

NYA 1 Fryeburg Academy 1

Penquis Valley 7 Sumner 1

Presque Isle 1 MDI 0

Traip Academy 7 Wells 1

