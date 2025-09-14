Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – Saturday September 13
Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 13th.
Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.
Field Hockey
- Brunswick 6 Morse 0
- Gray-New Gloucester 1 Edward Little 0
- Greely 2 Lincoln Academy 0
- Hampden Academy 5 Hermon 4
- Lake Region 4 Oxford Hills 0
- Mount Blue 2 Mount Ararat 1
- Poland 5 Mount View 1
- Spruce Mountain 6 Fryeburg Academy 0
- Waynflete 4 Wells 0
Girls Soccer
- Central Aroostook 4 Maine School of Science and Math 0
- Cheverus 6 Biddeford 0
- Ellsworth 5 Caribou 0
- Hampden Academy 4 Lewiston 0
- Gorham 3 Noble 1
- Gray-New Gloucester 1 Morse 1
- John Bapst 2 Oceanside 0
- Maranacook 2 Lake Region 0
- Monmouth Academy 3 Winthrop 0
- Shead 4 Katahdin 2
- Spruce Mountain 3 Sacopee Valley 0
- Temple Academy 3 Wiscasset 1
- Van Buren 4 Schenck 0
- Westbrook 2 Deering 1
- Windham 5 Sanford 0
Boys Soccer
- Biddeford 1 Windham 1
- Central Aroostook 2 Maine School of Science and Math 1
- Ellsworth 4 Caribou 2
- John Bapst 4 Oceanside 0
- Katahdin 9 Shead 1
- Lewiston 1 Hampden Academy 1
- Monmouth 8 Oak Hill 1
- Richmond 2 Lisbon 1
- Southern Aroostook 3 Lee Academy 1
- Sumner 3 Searsport 1
- Yarmouth 4 Gray-New Gloucester 0
Volleyball
- Edward Little 3 Medomak Valley 0
- Ellsworth 3 Lake Region 0
- Gardiner 3 Maranacook 0
- Portland 3 Westbrook 1
- Thornton Academy 3 Gorham 0
- Washington Academy 3 MDI 0
- Wells 3 Gray-New Gloucester 2
- Wiscasset 3 Orono 0
You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 14th, for games/matches played September 8th-13th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 15th, and go thru Thursday, September 18th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 19th.
