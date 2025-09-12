Here are the High School Field Hockey and Girls and Boys Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, September 11th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

Football

John Bapst 53 MCI 14

Winthrop 42 Mountain Valley 0

Field Hockey

Cape Elizabeth 7 Morse 0

Cheverus 4 Sanford 1

Foxcroft Academy 5 MCI 0

Marshwood 7 Portland 0

Mount Ararat 3 York 0

Noble 2 Gorham 1

Scarborough 3 Falmouth 0

South Portland 2 Bonny Eagle 1

Windham 4 Massabesic 0

Girls Soccer

Bangor 6 Oxford Hills 0

Bangor Christian 9 Penboscot Christian 1

Belfast 2 Lawrence 0

Central Aroostook 2 Madawaska 0

Leavitt 2 Poland 1

Madison 5 Temple Academy 1

Old Orchard Beach 5 Sacopee Valley 0

Richmond 7 Mountain Valley 1

Shead 4 Calais 0

Telstar 2 Wiscasset 0

Waynflete 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Boys Soccer

Belfast 4 Lawrence 1

Bonny Eagle 1 Cheverus 0

Buckfield 2 Spruce Mountain 1

Calais 4 Searsport 0

Freeport 4 Lake Region 0

Gorham 8 Massabesic 0

Madawaska 10 Central Aroostook 2

Marshwood 1 Deering 0

Morse 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Mount Ararat 3 Brewer 0

Mount Blue 2 Mt. Abram 0

MDI 8 Old Town 0

Orono 7 MCI 1

Pine Tree Academy 5 Isleboro 0

Poland 4 Leavitt 3

Scarborough 4 Kennebunk 1

South Portland 2 Portland 0

Telstar 6 Wiscasset 0

Westbrook 6 Sanford 0

Winthrop 2 Maranacook 0

York 5 Wells 4

Volleyball

Ellsworth 3 GSA 0

Gorham 3 Windham 0

Kennebunk 3 Westbrook 1

Lewiston 3 Cony 2

Marshwood 3 Bonny Eagle 1

Narraguagus 3 MDI 2

South Portland 3 Sanford 0

Yarmouth 3 Wells 0

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 14th, for games/matches played September 8th-13th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 15th, and go thru Thursday, September 18th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 19th.