Maine High School Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, Oct. 10
Here's a rundown of the scores from around the state for games played on Wednesday, Oct. 10.
If you'd like to send us a score, you can submit it here.
Girls Soccer
Belfast Area H.S. 2, Mt. Desert Isl. H.S. 1
Presque Isle H.S. 7, Caribou H.S. 0
Wisdom Mid/HS 5, MSSM 1
Hodgdon H.S. 5, Woodland Jr/Sr 0
Boys Soccer
Washington Acad. 3, Ellsworth H.S. 1
Hermon H.S. 5, Nokomis Reg. H.S. 3
Mount View H.S. 6, John Bapst Mem. H.S. 2
Orono H.S. 4, Dexter H.S. 0
George Stevens Acad. 9, DISHS 0
Greenville H.S. 2, Penquis Valley H.S. 0
Lee Acad. 4, P.C.H.S 1
Schenck H.S. 6, Mattanawcook Acad. 1
Bucksport H.S. 4, Searsport Dist. 3
Sumner Mem. H.S. 9, Narraguagus 1
MSSM 1, Wisdom Mid/HS 0
Woodland Jr/Sr 1, Hodgdon H.S. 0
Field Hockey
John Bapst Mem. H.S. 1, Old Town H.S. 0
Winslow H.S. 10, Lincoln Acad. 0
Mattanawcook Acad. 2, Central H.S. 1
Volleyball
Ellsworth H.S. 3, Mt. Desert Isl. H.S. 1
Calais H.S. 3, George Stevens Acad. 1
Woodland Jr/Sr 3, Lee Acad. 0
Source: Maine Principals' Association