High School Sports began on Thursday, September 4th throughout the State of Maine. Here are the Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Football Scores for games played and reported.

Field Hockey

Edward Little 3 Bangor 1

Lincoln Academy 4 Winslow 3

Messlaonskee 3 Lewiston 2

Mount View 8 Oceanside 2

Noble 3 Kennebunk 0

Nokomis 2 Gardiner 0

Skowhegan 5 Oxford Hills 0

Stearns/Schenck 11 Central 0

Traip Academy 1 Sacopee Valley 0

Girls Soccer

Ashland 7 Southern Aroostook 0

Bucksport 8 Central 0

Freeport 4 NYA 2

Fryeburg Academy 1 Wells 0

Gorham 2 Cheverus 1

Hermon 6 Ellsworth 0

Houlton 6 Van Buren 1

Kennebunk 4 South Portland 1

Lee Academy 5 Calais 0

MCI 1 Nokomis 1

Mount Ararat 6 Mt. Blue 1

Old Town 1 MDI 0

Poland 4 Traip Academy 2

Scarborough 3 Marshwood 0

Thornton Academy 2 Bonny Eagle 0

Boys Soccer

Ashland 6 Southern Aroostook 3

Bonny Eagle 3 Massabesic 1

Brunswick 5 Brewer 0

Gorham 4 Westbrook 1

Jonesport-Beals 3 Machias 1

Maranacook 2 Richmond 0

Mattanawcook Academy 6 Dexter 2

Mount Abram 7 Mountain Valley 1

Narraguagus 8 Woodland 2

Orono 7 Washington Academy 2

Penobscot Valley 3 Schenck/Stearns 2

Portland 5 Scarborough 0

South Portland 2 Kennebunk 0

Van Buren 3 Houlton 1

Wells 2 Fryeburg Academy 1

Football

John Bapst 46 Madison 6

Noble 10 Windham 6

Sanford 28 Biddeford 14

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 7th, for games/matches played September 1st-6th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 8th, and go thru Thursday, September 11th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 12th.

