Maine High School Tennis Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 24

Maine High School Tennis Heal Point Standings – May 24

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine Girl's and Boy's Hight School Tennis Heal Point Standings for matches played and reported thru Sunday, May 24th.

Teams play a 12 game season.

Girls

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Brunswick 11-0  16.528
  2. Brewer 8-3  128.965
  3. Camden Hills 6-4  66.389
  4. Mt. Ararat 6-4  66.389
  5. Bangor 6-4  63.750
  6. Hampden Academy 4-4  38.472
  7. Lewiston 7-4  33.611
  8. Edward Little 4-6  32.917
  9. Messalonskee 5-5  27.222
  10. Skowhegan 3-9  8.056
  11. Mt. Blue 1-9  2.500
  12. Oxford Hills 1-10  0.833

Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualify

  1. Falmouth 11-0  181.389
  2. Thornton Academy 10-1  112.778
  3. Scarborough 9-2  100.833
  4. Windham 6-3  91.667
  5. Bonny Eagle 8-3  76.667
  6. Marshwood 7-4  60.000
  7. Sanford 7-4  48.889
  8. Portland 6-5  28.889
  9. Cheverus 7-3  43.333
  10. Gorham 4-7  21.111
  11. Kennebunk 4-7  15.556
  12. Massabesic 3-7  11.944
  13. Biddeford 3-8  4.444
  14. South Portland 1-10  0.833
  15. Westbrook 0-11  0.000
  16. Deering 0-11  0.000

Class B North Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Waterville 10-1  117.639
  2. John Bapst 6-3  117.222
  3. Ellsworth 10-2  114.583
  4. Presque Isle 9-2  76.503
  5. Hermon 8-2  65.417
  6. Caribou 8-3  63.409
  7. Foxcroft Academy 4-8  32.778
  8. MDI 4-7  23.194
  9. Oceanside 2-10  18.194
  10. Belfast 1-7  3.167
  11. Old Town 0-11  0.000

Class B South Top  8 Teams Qualify

  1. Cony 10-2  109.722
  2. Yarmouth 8-2  101.11
  3. Cape Elizabeth 9-2  100.417
  4. Lincoln Academy 9-2  99.583
  5. Morse 8-3  80.556
  6. York 5-3  55.000
  7. Medomak Valley 6-5  44.722
  8. Erskine Academy 3-9  10.556
  9. Freeport 3-8  6.944
  10. Gardiner 1-9  5.278
  11. Greely 2-9  1.667
  12. Lake Region 0-10  0.000

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify

  1. Orono 10-1  124.394
  2. Van Buren 9-1  97.273
  3. GSA 6-4  77.967
  4. Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 5-6  75.826
  5. Mattanawcook Academy 5-6  53.182
  6. Piscataquis 7-3  52.955
  7. Schenck 6-6  40.076
  8. MCI 6-5  34.306
  9. Penobscot Valley 6-6  27.348
  10. Washington Academy 4-4  20.909
  11. Calais 3-4  18.182
  12. Dexter 1-8  15.000
  13. Fort Kent 1-9 0.909
  14. Madawaska 0-7  0.000
  15. Woodland 0-8  0.000

Class C South Top 9 Teams Qualify

  1. Maranacook 12-0  174.169
  2. Hall-Dale 9-2  125.530
  3. Madison 10-2  111.510
  4. NYA 9-3  82.361
  5. Winthrop 7-4  56.298
  6. Boothbay 6-6  41.774
  7. Winslow 4-6  31.389
  8. Spruce Mountain 4-6  28.527
  9. Waynflete 4-7  19.306
  10. Oak Hill 5-6  16.727
  11. Dirigo 2-7  4.600
  12. Carrabec 1-9  1.000
  13. Mountain Valley 0-1  0.000

Boys

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Camden Hills 10-1  148.056
  2. Brunswick 8-2  110.556
  3. Mt. Ararat 7-3  74.583
  4. Bangor 8-2  56.944
  5. Mt. Blue 7-4  43.889
  6. Messalonskee 4-6  41.250
  7. Hampden Academy 5-4  38.194
  8. Edward Little 4-6  22.083
  9. Skowhegan 2-9  5.417
  10. Brewer 1-10  2.639
  11. Lewiston 1-10  0.833

Class A South

Class B North Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Caribou 11-0  175.455
  2. Presque Isle 10-1  96.566
  3. Foxcroft Academy 8-4  83.194
  4. Hermon 8-1  80.833
  5. Watervilee 7-4  64.861
  6. Old Town 6-6  50.972
  7. John Bapst 5-5  22.917
  8. Oceanside 2-9  15.694
  9. Belfast 3-7  13.889
  10. MDI 2-9  1.667
  11. Ellsworth 0-12  0.000

Class B South Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Yarmouth 9-1  114.306
  2. Lincoln Academy 9-3  103.194
  3. Medomak Valley 8-4  70.228
  4. Cape Elizabeth 6-4  60.833
  5. York 5-3  49.583
  6. Morse 7-4  46.389
  7. Gardiner 3-8  30.556
  8. Greely 4-5  26.944
  9. Freeport 2-9  1.667
  10. Lake Region 0-9  0..000
  11. Erskine Academy 0-10  0.000

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify

  1. MCI 11-0  135.366
  2. Orono 10-1  101.742
  3. Mattanawcook Academy 8-3  94.773
  4. Washington Academy 6-2  62.121
  5. Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 6-5  51.174
  6. Dexter 7-2  47.576
  7. Schenck/Stearns 41.833
  8. Fort Kent 6-4  34.397
  9. Calais 5-2  29.587
  10. Madawaska 2-5  9.000
  11. Van Buren 1-9  6.545
  12. GSA 2-8  4.182
  13. Penobscot Valley 4-8  3.333
  14. Piscataquis 0-10  0.000
  15. Woodland 0-8  0.000

Class C South Top 11 Teams Qualify 

  1. Falmouth 11-0  173.056
  2. Thornton Academy 10-1  150.000
  3. Cheverus 9-2  105.556
  4. Portland 9-2  89.722
  5. Gorham 7-4  80.556
  6. Marshwood 9-2  78.611
  7. Scarborough 7-4  53.611
  8. South Portland 5-6  28.611
  9. Windham 5-6  20.278
  10. Deering 5-6  20.278
  11. Westbrook 4-7  14.722
  12. Kennebunk 1-10  13.889
  13. Massabesic 2-9  6.389
  14. Biddeford 2-9  6.389
  15. Sanford 2-9  6.389
  16. Bonny Eagle 0-11  0.000
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