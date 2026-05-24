Maine High School Tennis Heal Point Standings – May 24
Here are the Maine Girl's and Boy's Hight School Tennis Heal Point Standings for matches played and reported thru Sunday, May 24th.
Teams play a 12 game season.
Girls
Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Brunswick 11-0 16.528
- Brewer 8-3 128.965
- Camden Hills 6-4 66.389
- Mt. Ararat 6-4 66.389
- Bangor 6-4 63.750
- Hampden Academy 4-4 38.472
- Lewiston 7-4 33.611
- Edward Little 4-6 32.917
- Messalonskee 5-5 27.222
- Skowhegan 3-9 8.056
- Mt. Blue 1-9 2.500
- Oxford Hills 1-10 0.833
Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualify
- Falmouth 11-0 181.389
- Thornton Academy 10-1 112.778
- Scarborough 9-2 100.833
- Windham 6-3 91.667
- Bonny Eagle 8-3 76.667
- Marshwood 7-4 60.000
- Sanford 7-4 48.889
- Portland 6-5 28.889
- Cheverus 7-3 43.333
- Gorham 4-7 21.111
- Kennebunk 4-7 15.556
- Massabesic 3-7 11.944
- Biddeford 3-8 4.444
- South Portland 1-10 0.833
- Westbrook 0-11 0.000
- Deering 0-11 0.000
Class B North Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Waterville 10-1 117.639
- John Bapst 6-3 117.222
- Ellsworth 10-2 114.583
- Presque Isle 9-2 76.503
- Hermon 8-2 65.417
- Caribou 8-3 63.409
- Foxcroft Academy 4-8 32.778
- MDI 4-7 23.194
- Oceanside 2-10 18.194
- Belfast 1-7 3.167
- Old Town 0-11 0.000
Class B South Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Cony 10-2 109.722
- Yarmouth 8-2 101.11
- Cape Elizabeth 9-2 100.417
- Lincoln Academy 9-2 99.583
- Morse 8-3 80.556
- York 5-3 55.000
- Medomak Valley 6-5 44.722
- Erskine Academy 3-9 10.556
- Freeport 3-8 6.944
- Gardiner 1-9 5.278
- Greely 2-9 1.667
- Lake Region 0-10 0.000
Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify
- Orono 10-1 124.394
- Van Buren 9-1 97.273
- GSA 6-4 77.967
- Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 5-6 75.826
- Mattanawcook Academy 5-6 53.182
- Piscataquis 7-3 52.955
- Schenck 6-6 40.076
- MCI 6-5 34.306
- Penobscot Valley 6-6 27.348
- Washington Academy 4-4 20.909
- Calais 3-4 18.182
- Dexter 1-8 15.000
- Fort Kent 1-9 0.909
- Madawaska 0-7 0.000
- Woodland 0-8 0.000
Class C South Top 9 Teams Qualify
- Maranacook 12-0 174.169
- Hall-Dale 9-2 125.530
- Madison 10-2 111.510
- NYA 9-3 82.361
- Winthrop 7-4 56.298
- Boothbay 6-6 41.774
- Winslow 4-6 31.389
- Spruce Mountain 4-6 28.527
- Waynflete 4-7 19.306
- Oak Hill 5-6 16.727
- Dirigo 2-7 4.600
- Carrabec 1-9 1.000
- Mountain Valley 0-1 0.000
Boys
Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Camden Hills 10-1 148.056
- Brunswick 8-2 110.556
- Mt. Ararat 7-3 74.583
- Bangor 8-2 56.944
- Mt. Blue 7-4 43.889
- Messalonskee 4-6 41.250
- Hampden Academy 5-4 38.194
- Edward Little 4-6 22.083
- Skowhegan 2-9 5.417
- Brewer 1-10 2.639
- Lewiston 1-10 0.833
Class A South
Class B North Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Caribou 11-0 175.455
- Presque Isle 10-1 96.566
- Foxcroft Academy 8-4 83.194
- Hermon 8-1 80.833
- Watervilee 7-4 64.861
- Old Town 6-6 50.972
- John Bapst 5-5 22.917
- Oceanside 2-9 15.694
- Belfast 3-7 13.889
- MDI 2-9 1.667
- Ellsworth 0-12 0.000
Class B South Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Yarmouth 9-1 114.306
- Lincoln Academy 9-3 103.194
- Medomak Valley 8-4 70.228
- Cape Elizabeth 6-4 60.833
- York 5-3 49.583
- Morse 7-4 46.389
- Gardiner 3-8 30.556
- Greely 4-5 26.944
- Freeport 2-9 1.667
- Lake Region 0-9 0..000
- Erskine Academy 0-10 0.000
Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify
- MCI 11-0 135.366
- Orono 10-1 101.742
- Mattanawcook Academy 8-3 94.773
- Washington Academy 6-2 62.121
- Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 6-5 51.174
- Dexter 7-2 47.576
- Schenck/Stearns 41.833
- Fort Kent 6-4 34.397
- Calais 5-2 29.587
- Madawaska 2-5 9.000
- Van Buren 1-9 6.545
- GSA 2-8 4.182
- Penobscot Valley 4-8 3.333
- Piscataquis 0-10 0.000
- Woodland 0-8 0.000
Class C South Top 11 Teams Qualify
- Falmouth 11-0 173.056
- Thornton Academy 10-1 150.000
- Cheverus 9-2 105.556
- Portland 9-2 89.722
- Gorham 7-4 80.556
- Marshwood 9-2 78.611
- Scarborough 7-4 53.611
- South Portland 5-6 28.611
- Windham 5-6 20.278
- Deering 5-6 20.278
- Westbrook 4-7 14.722
- Kennebunk 1-10 13.889
- Massabesic 2-9 6.389
- Biddeford 2-9 6.389
- Sanford 2-9 6.389
- Bonny Eagle 0-11 0.000
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