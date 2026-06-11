The Maine High School Tennis State Titles were awarded on Wednesday, June 10th.

Class A

The Falmouth Boys and Girls Tennis Teams swept the Class A Championships with the Boys winning their 4th straight title.

Boys - Falmouth 5 Camden Hills 0

Girls - Falmouth 4 Brunswick 1

Class B

The Yarmouth Boys won their 7th straight title and the Cape Elizabeth Girls won their 15th state title, their 1st since 2016

Boys - Yarmouth 5 Hermon 0

Girls - Cape Elizabeth 3 Waterville 2

Class C

The Waynflete Boys won their 17th title in the last 18 years. They had won 16 in-a-row before losing to Orono last year. Maranacook has now won back-to-back state titles.

Boys - Waynflete 3 MCI 2

Girls - Maranacook 4 Orono 1

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