Maine High School Tennis Regional Final Results State Title Games Set for Wednesday
The Maine High School Tennis Regional Finals were held on Monday, June 8th and the State Tennis Title matchups are set for Wednesday, June 8th.
Girls Regional Finals
- Class A North - Brunswick defeated Brewer 4-1
- Class B North - Waterville defeated Presque Isle 3-2
- Class C North -Orono defeated Van Buren 4-1 (played Saturday)
- Class A South - Falmouth defeated Scarborough 5-0
- Class B South - Cape Elizabeth defeated Cony 3-2
- Class C South - Maranacook defeated Madison 5-0
Boys Regional Finals
- Class A North - Camden Hills defeated Bangor 4-1
- Class B North - Hermon defeated Caribou 3-2
- Class C North - MCi defeated Washington Academy 4-1 (played Saturday)
- Class A South - Falmouth defeated Thornton Academy 4-1
- Class B South - Yarmouth defeated Cape Elizabeth 5-0
- Class C South - Waynflete defeated NYA 3-2
State Title Games for Wednesday, June 10th at Bates College
Girls
- Class A - Brunswick 15-0 vs. Falmouth 15-0
- Class B - Waterville 14-1 vs. Cape Elizabeth 12-3
- Class C - Orono 13-2 vs. Maranacook 15-0
Boys
- Class A - Camden Hills 13-1 vs. Falmouth 15-0
- Class B - Hermon 14-1 vs. Yarmouth 14-1
- Class C - MCI 15-0 vs. Waynflete 13-2
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Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll