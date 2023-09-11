Maine High Schoolers Playing Collegiate Football in Maine 2023

Ever wonder how many former Maine high school football players are currently playing collegiate football in Maine? Here's the list

University of Maine

Eli Mahan -Sophomore, Fryeburg Academy

Keeghan Andrews - Freshman, Bridgton Academy

Nick Laughlin - Freshman, Cape Elizabeth

Michael Lewinski - Freshman, Wells

Isaac Ofielu - Sophomore, Thornton Academy

David Gross - Sophomore, Bucksport

Jaxson Gross - Freshman, Brewer

Jack Webb - Graduate Student, Thornton Academy

Jack Boutaugh - Redshirt Freshman, Leavitt

Jaykob Dow - Freshman, Hermon

Husson University

Parker LaFrance - Senior, Oxford Hills

Dom Wilson - Junior, MCI

Alex Brown - Senior, Mattanawcook Academy

Zaylan Johnston - Junior, Central Aroostook

Luke McFarland - Freshman, Sanford

Garrett Maheux - Senior, Gardiner

Manny Galarraga - Sophomore, Scarborough

Nason Berthelette - Junior, MCI

Logan Martin - Sophomore, Foxcroft Academy

Evan Williams - Junior, Lewiston

Max Clark - Sophomore, Bangor

Bode DayCoombs - Junior, Bonny Eagle

Ryan Banister - Sophomore, Gardiner

Colin Manning - Junior, Cony

Dylon Jackson - Freshman, Lewiston

Adam Bertrand - Senior, MCI

Lucas Theriault - Sophomore, Fort Kent

CJ Nicely - Junior, Noble

Quentin Riiska - Sophomore, Gorham

Sam Lindsay - Junior, Oak Hill

Evan Bourget - Sophomore, Winslow

Tucker Buzzell - Senior, Fryeburg Academy

Collin Crouse - Freshman, Houlton

Tyreek Rose - Junior, Noble

Joshua Lamour - Freshman, South Portland

Eddie Thurston - Sophomore, Bridgton Academy

Jamal Dourant - Senior, Skowhegan

Drew Crouse - Freshman, Hampden Academy

John Dugan - Junior, Bonny Eagle

Caleb MacFarland - Sophomore, Cony

James Boyd - Junior, Nokomis

Wyatt Newell - Freshman, Hampden Academy

Coleby Ridgley - Freshman, Medomak Valley

Gage Sinclair - Sophomore, Dexter

Cameron Cornett - Sophomore, Marshwood

Caleb Solomon - Sophomore, Houlton

Cullen Casey - Junior, Marshwood

Colby Chadwick - Freshman, Lake Region

Carvil Turner - Sophomore, Old Town

Ty Blauvelt - Freshman, Mt. Blue

Bryce Bussell - Sophomore, MCI

Cason Markevich - Junior, Bangor

Colby College

Eli Soehren - Freshman, Oxford Hills

Ryan Reno - Senior, Gorham

Bowdoin College

Brady Douglas - Senior, Falmouth

Mike Randall - Senior, Deering

Bates College

Ayden Brusa - Freshman, Skowhegan

Nolan Hobbs - Freshman, South Portland

Zach Louvat - Freshman, Oxford Hills

Hunter Norton - Sophomore, Camden Hills

University of New England

Hayden Henriksen - Sophomore, York

Will Ledbetter - Sophomore, Windham

Ty LeBlond - Junior , Oxford Hills

Aidan DiMillo - Sophomore, Portland

Parker Higgins - Freshman, Lawrence

Daraun White - Junior, Cony

Alex Yeaton - Freshman, Windham

Spencer LeBrecque - Freshman, Yarmouth

Get our free mobile app