Maine High Schoolers Playing Collegiate Football in Maine 2023
Ever wonder how many former Maine high school football players are currently playing collegiate football in Maine? Here's the list
University of Maine
- Eli Mahan -Sophomore, Fryeburg Academy
- Keeghan Andrews - Freshman, Bridgton Academy
- Nick Laughlin - Freshman, Cape Elizabeth
- Michael Lewinski - Freshman, Wells
- Isaac Ofielu - Sophomore, Thornton Academy
- David Gross - Sophomore, Bucksport
- Jaxson Gross - Freshman, Brewer
- Jack Webb - Graduate Student, Thornton Academy
- Jack Boutaugh - Redshirt Freshman, Leavitt
- Jaykob Dow - Freshman, Hermon
Husson University
- Parker LaFrance - Senior, Oxford Hills
- Dom Wilson - Junior, MCI
- Alex Brown - Senior, Mattanawcook Academy
- Zaylan Johnston - Junior, Central Aroostook
- Luke McFarland - Freshman, Sanford
- Garrett Maheux - Senior, Gardiner
- Manny Galarraga - Sophomore, Scarborough
- Nason Berthelette - Junior, MCI
- Logan Martin - Sophomore, Foxcroft Academy
- Evan Williams - Junior, Lewiston
- Max Clark - Sophomore, Bangor
- Bode DayCoombs - Junior, Bonny Eagle
- Ryan Banister - Sophomore, Gardiner
- Colin Manning - Junior, Cony
- Dylon Jackson - Freshman, Lewiston
- Adam Bertrand - Senior, MCI
- Lucas Theriault - Sophomore, Fort Kent
- CJ Nicely - Junior, Noble
- Quentin Riiska - Sophomore, Gorham
- Sam Lindsay - Junior, Oak Hill
- Evan Bourget - Sophomore, Winslow
- Tucker Buzzell - Senior, Fryeburg Academy
- Collin Crouse - Freshman, Houlton
- Tyreek Rose - Junior, Noble
- Joshua Lamour - Freshman, South Portland
- Eddie Thurston - Sophomore, Bridgton Academy
- Jamal Dourant - Senior, Skowhegan
- Drew Crouse - Freshman, Hampden Academy
- John Dugan - Junior, Bonny Eagle
- Caleb MacFarland - Sophomore, Cony
- James Boyd - Junior, Nokomis
- Wyatt Newell - Freshman, Hampden Academy
- Coleby Ridgley - Freshman, Medomak Valley
- Gage Sinclair - Sophomore, Dexter
- Cameron Cornett - Sophomore, Marshwood
- Caleb Solomon - Sophomore, Houlton
- Cullen Casey - Junior, Marshwood
- Colby Chadwick - Freshman, Lake Region
- Carvil Turner - Sophomore, Old Town
- Ty Blauvelt - Freshman, Mt. Blue
- Bryce Bussell - Sophomore, MCI
- Cason Markevich - Junior, Bangor
Colby College
- Eli Soehren - Freshman, Oxford Hills
- Ryan Reno - Senior, Gorham
Bowdoin College
- Brady Douglas - Senior, Falmouth
- Mike Randall - Senior, Deering
Bates College
- Ayden Brusa - Freshman, Skowhegan
- Nolan Hobbs - Freshman, South Portland
- Zach Louvat - Freshman, Oxford Hills
- Hunter Norton - Sophomore, Camden Hills
University of New England
- Hayden Henriksen - Sophomore, York
- Will Ledbetter - Sophomore, Windham
- Ty LeBlond - Junior , Oxford Hills
- Aidan DiMillo - Sophomore, Portland
- Parker Higgins - Freshman, Lawrence
- Daraun White - Junior, Cony
- Alex Yeaton - Freshman, Windham
- Spencer LeBrecque - Freshman, Yarmouth
