Maine High School Hockey Scores – February 7
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday February 7.
The High School Basketball Tourney begins on Tuesday, February 10th.
Girls Hockey - Tourney
- Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Kennebunk/Wells 6 Gorham 4
- Yarmouth/Freeport 6 Brunswick 2
Boys Hockey
- Blue Devils 7 Marshwood/Noble/Sanford/Traip Academy 3
- Gardiner Coop 4 Cape Elizabeth 3
- Gorham/Massabesic Coop 3 York/Biddeford/Old Orchard Beach 1
- Greely 4 Brunswick/Freeport 0
- Old Town 1 Portland 0 (Forfeit)
- Thornton Academy 11 Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 0
- Twin City (Bangor/Brewer) 7 Presque Isle 1
Get our free mobile app
Every New England Patriots Super Bowl Appearance Ranked
As the Patriots get ready for the team’s 12th trip to the Big Game, let’s take a look back and rank every game they have previously played.
Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka