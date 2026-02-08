Maine High School Hockey Scores &#8211; February 7

Maine High School Hockey Scores – February 7

Getty Images

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday February 7.

The High School Basketball Tourney begins on Tuesday, February 10th.

Girls Hockey - Tourney

  • Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Kennebunk/Wells 6 Gorham 4
  • Yarmouth/Freeport 6 Brunswick 2

Boys Hockey

  • Blue Devils 7 Marshwood/Noble/Sanford/Traip Academy 3
  • Gardiner Coop 4 Cape Elizabeth 3
  • Gorham/Massabesic Coop 3 York/Biddeford/Old Orchard Beach 1
  • Greely 4 Brunswick/Freeport 0
  • Old Town 1 Portland 0 (Forfeit)
  • Thornton Academy 11 Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 0
  • Twin City (Bangor/Brewer) 7 Presque Isle 1
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

Every New England Patriots Super Bowl Appearance Ranked

As the Patriots get ready for the team’s 12th trip to the Big Game, let’s take a look back and rank every game they have previously played.

Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Hockey

More From 92.9 The Ticket