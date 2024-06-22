UMaine Men’s 2024-2025 Hockey Schedule

The University of Maine released the 2024-25 Hockey Schedule for the Men's Hockey Team on June 21st. Coming off their best season in years with a 23-12-2 record and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the excitement is already building for 2024-25!

Here's the schedule

Saturday October 5 vs. American International Collage 7 p.m.

Saturday October 12 vs. Army 2 p.m.

Friday October 18 vs. Quinnipiac 7 p.m.

Saturday October 19 vs. Quinnipiac 7 p.m.

Friday October 25 at Northeastern 7 p.m.

Saturday October 26 at Northeastern 7 p.m.

Friday November 1 vs. Merrimack 7 p.m.

Saturday November 2 vs. Merrimack 7 p.m.

Friday November 8 at Boston College 7 p.m.

Saturday November 9 at Boston College 7 p.m.

Friday November 15 vs. Boston University 7 p.m.

Saturday November 16 vs. Boston University 7 p.m.

Friday November 22 at UNH TBD

Saturday November 30 at RPI 3 p.m.

Sunday December 1 at RPI 3 p.m.

Saturday December 7 vs. Stonehill 3 p.m.

Sunday December 8 vs. Stonehill 3 p.m.

Sunday December 29 vs. Bentley at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland 4 p.m.

Friday January 3 vs. University of Denver 7 p.m.

Saturday January 4 vs. University of Denver 7 p.m.

Friday January 10 at UMass Lowell TBD

Saturday January 11 at UMass Lowell TBD

Friday January 17 vs. UConn 7 p.m.

Saturday January 18 vs. UConn 7 p.m.

Friday January 31 vs. Northeastern 7 p.m.

Sunday February 2 vs. UMass TBD

Friday February 7 at Providence College TBD

Saturday February 8 at Providence College TBD

Friday February 14 vs. UNH 7 p.m.

Saturday February 15 vs. UNH 7 p.m.

Saturday February 22 at UConn TBD

Friday February 28 vs. Vermont

Saturday March 1 vs. Vermont 7 p.m.

Friday March 7 at UMass TBD

Saturday March 8 at UMass TBD

