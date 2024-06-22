UMaine Men’s 2024-2025 Hockey Schedule
The University of Maine released the 2024-25 Hockey Schedule for the Men's Hockey Team on June 21st. Coming off their best season in years with a 23-12-2 record and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the excitement is already building for 2024-25!
Remember you can listen to all of the 2024-24 Hockey games on 92.9 The Ticket!
Here's the schedule
- Saturday October 5 vs. American International Collage 7 p.m.
- Saturday October 12 vs. Army 2 p.m.
- Friday October 18 vs. Quinnipiac 7 p.m.
- Saturday October 19 vs. Quinnipiac 7 p.m.
- Friday October 25 at Northeastern 7 p.m.
- Saturday October 26 at Northeastern 7 p.m.
- Friday November 1 vs. Merrimack 7 p.m.
- Saturday November 2 vs. Merrimack 7 p.m.
- Friday November 8 at Boston College 7 p.m.
- Saturday November 9 at Boston College 7 p.m.
- Friday November 15 vs. Boston University 7 p.m.
- Saturday November 16 vs. Boston University 7 p.m.
- Friday November 22 at UNH TBD
- Saturday November 30 at RPI 3 p.m.
- Sunday December 1 at RPI 3 p.m.
- Saturday December 7 vs. Stonehill 3 p.m.
- Sunday December 8 vs. Stonehill 3 p.m.
- Sunday December 29 vs. Bentley at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland 4 p.m.
- Friday January 3 vs. University of Denver 7 p.m.
- Saturday January 4 vs. University of Denver 7 p.m.
- Friday January 10 at UMass Lowell TBD
- Saturday January 11 at UMass Lowell TBD
- Friday January 17 vs. UConn 7 p.m.
- Saturday January 18 vs. UConn 7 p.m.
- Friday January 31 vs. Northeastern 7 p.m.
- Sunday February 2 vs. UMass TBD
- Friday February 7 at Providence College TBD
- Saturday February 8 at Providence College TBD
- Friday February 14 vs. UNH 7 p.m.
- Saturday February 15 vs. UNH 7 p.m.
- Saturday February 22 at UConn TBD
- Friday February 28 vs. Vermont
- Saturday March 1 vs. Vermont 7 p.m.
- Friday March 7 at UMass TBD
- Saturday March 8 at UMass TBD
Get our free mobile app
WATCH: 7 'Carol Burnett Show' Characters Who Still Make Us Laugh
From Carol Burnett's surprisingly human Queen Elizabeth II to Tim Conway's lovable hard-of-hearing Mickey Hart, explore and enjoy some of the most enduring and hilariously timeless recurring characters from the legendary Carol Burnett Show.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz