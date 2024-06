Former Black Bear Ryan Lomberg hoisted the Stanley Cup Monday night, as the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in game 7 of NHL Stanley Cup.

2024 Stanley Cup Final - Game Seven Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

This year Lomberg played in 75 regular season games, with 5 goals and 2 assists.

Lomberg played 2 years for the Black Bears, playing 32 games in the 2012-13 season and 34 games in the 2013-14 season.