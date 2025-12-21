Indoor track athletes gathered on Saturday, December 20th for the Week 2 Meet at the University of Maine Field House in Orono.

The meets are divided into 2 meets, with Bangor Christian, Brewer, Central, GSA, Hermon, John Bapst , Old Town, PCHS and Presque Isle competing in Meet 2A in the morning. Bangor, Bucksport, Ellsworth, Foxcroft Academy, Hampden Academy, MDI, Orono and Sumner competed in Meet 2B in the afternoon.

Team Results of Meet 2A

Girls

Old Town - 86 Central - 65 Brewer - 62 John Bapst - 58 Hermon - 54 Presque Isle - 37 Bangor Christian - 19 GSA - 16 PCHS - 15 Penobscot Valley - 8

Boys

Old Town - 75 John Bapst - 60 GSA - 59 Brewer - 55 Presque Isle - 43 Bangor Christian - 41 Central - 37 Hermon - 32 PCHS - 14

To see all the individual results from Meet 2A click HERE

Meet 2B Team Results

Girls

Hampden Academy 129.50 Bangor - 119.50 MDI - 59 Orono - 42 Ellsworth - 32 Bucksport - 17 Penquis Valley - 6 Foxcroft Academy - 1

Boys

1. Hampden Academy - 127

2. Bangor - 121

3. Sumner/Narraguagus - 51

4. MDI - 32

5. Bucksport - 35

6. Foxcroft Academy and Orono - 12

8. Ellsworth - 10

9. Penquis Valley - 2

To see all the individual results from Meet 2B click HERE

Athletes will be competing again on Saturday, December 27th.