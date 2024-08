Maine Junior American Legion Tournament August 3-7 [SCHEDULE]

The 8-Team Maine Junior American Legion Baseball Tournament will take place in Bangor at Mansfield Stadium and run August 3-7th. Teams competing include

Downeast Captains

Hammond Lumber Eagles

Old Town-Orono Twins

Gray Post 86

Trenton Junior Acadians

Fairfield PAL

Quirk Motor City Riverhawks

Capital Area Jr.

Here is the schedule

Saturday August 3

Game 1 Downeast Captains vs. Hammond Lumber Eagles 10 a.m.

Game 2 Trenton Junior Acadians vs. Fairfield PAL 4:30 p.m.

Game 3 Old Town-Orono Twins vs. Gray Post 86 1 p.m.

Game 4 Quirk Motor City Riverhawks vs. Capital Area Jr.

Sunday August 4

Game 5 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3 10 a.m.

Game 6 Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4 1 p.m.

Game 7 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4 7:30 p.m.

Monday August 8

Game 9 Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7 1 p.m.

Game 10 Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8 4 p.m.

Game 11 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 7 p.m.

Tuesday August 6

Game 12 Winner 9 Game vs. Loser Game 11 5 p.m.

Game 13 Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11 7:30 p.m,.

Wednesday August 7

Game 14 Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 5 p.m.

Game 15 Winner Game 14 vs. Loser of Game 14 if their 1st Loss 7:30 p.m.

Pairings for Game 12 and Game 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.