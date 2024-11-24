Maine Men Beat Holy Cross 80-55 Snapping 2-Game Losing Streak

The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat Holy Cross 80-55 on Sunday afternoon, November 24th at The Pit

Maine led 35-26 at the end of the 1st Half and outscored the Crimson 45-29 in the 2nd Half, to snap their 2-game losing streak.

Maine had 4 players in double figures. Christopher Mantis had a game-high 17 points. Quion Burns had 16 points. A.J. Lopez finished with 14 points and Kellen Tynes had 12 points.

Maine shot a blazing 51.6 percent from the field, going 32-62. They were 9-24 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-8 from the free throw line.

Maine only had 9 turnovers in the game, compared to Holy Cross' 17

Holy Cross was led by DeAndre Williams with 12 points. Joe Nugent had 11 points and Caleb Kenney finished with 10 points.

Holy Cross shot 35 percent from the field, shooting 21-60. They were 3-20 from beyond the 3-point arc and a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Holy Cross 35-34.

At halftime Maine Hall-of-Famer Skip Chappelle was honored, and the court at The Pit and the new Morse Arena will be known as The Chappelle Court!

According to the University of Maine

Chappelle, the only Black Bear to ever be selected as a Little All-American ('61), guided Maine to two of its most successful seasons in program history; 19-4 in 1959-60 and 18-5 in 1960-61. Chappelle, at one point a holder of 12 individual school records, led the Yankee Conference in scoring three consecutive seasons. Chappelle, who earned three first team All-Yankee Conference selections (1960-62), was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks in the 11th round (89th overall) of the 1962 NBA Draft, becoming Maine's first-ever NBA draft pick. His #34 was retired by the University of Maine Chappelle returned to Maine in 1968 as assistant varsity and head freshman basketball coach before taking over as head coach in 1971. He went on to serve 17 years at the helm of the program where he accumulated 217 wins, coached seven future NBA draft selections, and was named the ECAC North Coach of the Year in 1988.

Maine evens their record at 3-3. They will play at Elon University on Friday, November 29th at 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Ron Lisnet and Jim Churchill for the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.