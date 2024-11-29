Maine Men’s Basketball Beats Elon 69-56

The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat Elon 69-56 on Friday afternoon, November 29th in the Cathedral Classic in Philadelphia.

Maine led 29-23 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears were led by Kellen Tynes who had a double-double scoring 14 points and dishing out 13 assists. Quion Burns was Maine's leading scorer with 16 points and Killian Gribben finished with 13 points.

Maine shot a red-hot 40.0 percent from the field going 12-30 in the 1st Half and an even hotter 48.28 percent in the 2nd Half, going 14-29. For the game they were 26-59 shooting 44.1 percent. They were 7-22 from beyond the 3-point arc and a near-perfect 10-11 from the free throw line.

Maine only had 7 turnovers in the game, while forcing Elon to turn the ball over 18 times.

Elon outrebounded Maine 33-27.

Elon was led by TK Simpkins with 21 points while TJ Simpkins had 10 points.

Elon shot 18-48, 37.5 percent from the field and was 6-24 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 14-18 from the free throw line.

Elon is now 3-3 overall.

Maine improves to 4-3 overall and have won 2 games in-a-row. Maine is back on the court Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. when they will play the University of Pennsylvania. That game will be able to be viewed on ESPN+.