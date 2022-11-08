Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Big-10 Nebraska 79-66

Coach Chris Markwood's UMaine Mens Basketball Team dropped their 1st game of the 2022-23 season, losing to Nebraska, 79-66 in Nebraska on Monday night, November 7th.

Gedi Juozapaitis was the high scorer for Maine, finishing with 20 points. He was 6-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. Kristians Feierbergs finished with 16 points, and a team-high 6 rebounds.

Maine trailed 40-28 at the end of the 1st Half

The Black Bears were 12-29 (41.4%) from beyond the 3-point arc and just 2-10 from the free throw line.

Nebraska was led by Sam Griesel with 22 points and Keisei Tominaga had 19 points. Juwan Gary had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Maine is now 0-1. The Black Bears return home on Friday, November 11th when they will play the University of Maine Fort Kent at the Cross Insurance Center. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket.