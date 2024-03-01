Maine Men’s Basketball Loses Heartbreaker 76-74 to Binghamton in OT

The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to the Binghamton Bearcats 76-74 in overtime on the road on Thursday, February 29th.

Binghamton had a 39-31 lead at the end of the 1st half, but Maine outscored Binghamton 31-23 in the 2nd half to tie the game 62-62 at the end of regulation. Maine scored the final basket in the 2nd half, on a layup by Adam Cisse, his lone points of the game, with 17 seconds left in the game.

Binghamton won the game on a pair of free throws by Gavin Walsh with 28 seconds left in the 5 minute overtime.

The Black Bears had 4 players in double figures. Peter Filipovity led the way with a double-double, scoring 17 points while ripping down 14 rebounds. Kellen Tynes had 16 points. Quion Burns had 13 points and Jaden Clayton had 12 points.

Maine was 9-24 from beyond the 3-point arc and 11-16 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 44-34.

The Bearcats had 4 players in double figures, led by Armon Harried with 16 points.

Binghamton is now 13-14 overall and 5-9 in America East.

Maine is 13-16 and 5-9 in America East. The Black Bears are currently in a 3-way tie for 6th in the America East Standings, tied with Binghamton and Albany with a 5-9 record. Maine plays their last road game of the regular season on Saturday, March 2nd at Albany at 4 p.m. They then close out the season at home in The Pit, on Tuesday, March 5th at 6 p.m. against UMass Lowell.