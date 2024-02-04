Maine Men Beat Bryant 79-72 in The Pit

The Maine Men's Basketball improved to 5-3 at home on Saturday, with a 79-72 win over Bryant in The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium.

Bryant led 35-33 at the end of the 1st Half, but the Black Bears outscored Bryant 46-37 for the win.

Jayden Clayton had a career-high 24 points for Maine, along with 6 assists, 5 rebounds and a steal.

Peter Filipvoity had 21 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. AJ Lopez finished with 15 points and Kristians Feirbergs had 10 points.

Maine drained 5 3-pointers in the game, with Clayton and Lopez sinking 2 each and Feirbergs 1. The Black Bears were 20-30 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Bryant 35-32.

Earl Timberlake led Bryant in scoring with 22 points, with Sherif Gross-Bullock tossing in 17 points.

Bryant is now 14-9 overall and 6-2 in America East.

Maine is 11-12 overall and 3-5 in America East.

The Black Bears will play at the University of New Hampshire on Saturday night, February 10th at 7 p.m.