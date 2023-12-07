Maine Men’s Basketball Beat Boston University 74-65

The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat the Boston University Terriers 74-65 on the road on Wednesday, December 6th to improve to 7-4, their best start since the 2004-05 season.

Maine led 34-28 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears had 3 players in double-figures on the night. Kellen Tynes led Maine with 21 points. Peter Filipovity finished with 20 points while ripping down a team-high 11 rebounds for a double-double. Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish had 11 points.

Maine shot 51.0 percent from the floor, going 26-51. They had 7 3-pointers and were 15-20 from the free throw line.

Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish had 3 3-pointers, Peter Filipovity had 2 3's and Kellen Tynes, and Quion Burns each drained a 3-pointer for Maine

Boston University was led by Kyrone Alexander with 13 points and Nico Nobili with 11 points.

The Terriers shot 46.2 percent from the field going 24-52. They were 7-18 from beyond the 3-point arc and 10-19 from the free throw line.

Boston University is now 3-6 overall, while Maine improves to 7-4.

The Black Bears will host Central Connecticut State in The Pit on Saturday, December 9th. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.