Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to UNH 79-74

After a 8-4 start, the Maine Men's Basketball Team dropped their 5th game in a row, falling to the University of New Hampshire 79-74 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Thursday, January 11th.

The game was tied 34-34 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine had 4 players in double-figures. Peter Filipovity had 16 points to lead the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes and AJ Lopez each had 15 points and Jaden Clayton had 13 points.

Maine was 31-67 (46.3 percent) from the field. Maine drained 8 3-pointers and were 4-5 from the free throw line. Clayton and Lopez each had 3 3-pointers. Tynes and Quion Burns each sank 1 3-pointer.

Clarence Daniels led all scorers with 30 points for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson had 16 points and Jaxson Baker had 13 points.

The Wildcats were 27-59 from the field, shooting 45.8 percent. They sank 6 3-pointers and a stellar 19-20 from the free throw line.

UNH outrebounded Maine 39-31.

UNH is now 9-6 overall and 1-1 in America East.

Maine is 8-9 overall and 0-2 in America East. The Black Bears travel to Baltimore to play the Terriers of the University of Maryland Baltimore Campus on Thursday, January 18th at 7 p.m.