Maine Men Beat UMass Lowell in Regular Season Final 71-65 Will Open Playoffs Saturday as 6th Seed

The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat UMass Lowell at the Pit Tuesday night, 71-65 in the last regular season game of the season. With the win, Maine secured the 6th seed in America East, and will play at #3 Bryant on Saturday, March 9th at 2 p.m. in the America East playoffs.

Maine led 37-33 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine was led by Peter Filipovity who had 27 points. Quion Burns had a double-double finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden Clayton had 11 points.

Maine shot 42.0 percent from the floor, going 28-69. They had 4 3-pointers and were 9-16 from the free throw line.

UMass Lowell was led by Cam Morris III with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Brayden O'Connor and Quinton Mincey each had 13 points.

The River Hawks had 7 3-pointers and were 16-20 from the free throw line.

UMass Lowell finishes the regular season with a 20-9 record overall and 11-5 in America East. Maine finishes the regular season with a 15-16 record and 7-9 in America East.

We will have the Maine-Bryant Basketball Game on 92.9 The Ticket on Saturday March 9th, with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.

America East Quarterfinal Playoff Schedule. All games will be played on Saturday, March 9th.

#3 Bryant vs. #6 Maine 2 p.m.

#2 UMass Lowell vs. #7 UMBC 3 p.m.

#4 UNH vs. #5 Binghamton 3 p.m.

#1 Vermont vs. #8 Albany 3 p.m.