Maine Men Beat Albany 81-73

The Maine Men's Basketball Team picked up their 2nd win in a row with a 81-73 win over Albany at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, January 25th.

Maine led 38-34 at the Half and outrebounded the Great Danes 37-27 in the game.

Peter Filipovity led Maine with a double-double, scoring 23 points, while ripping down 11 points. Kellen Tynes had 15 points and Jaden Clayton and AJ Lopez each had 10 points.

The Black Bears had 8 3-pointers on the night. Kristians Feierbergs had 4 3's, Lopez had 2 3's and Filipovity and Jashonte Wright-McLeish each had 1 3-pointer. The Black Bears were 15-23 from the free throw line.

Maine shot 29-55, 52.7 percent from the field.

Albany was led by Sebastian Thomas with 20 points. Amare Marshall had 15 points. Jonathan Beagle had 14 points and Ny'Mire Little had 10 points.

Albany shot 28-55, 50.9 percent from the field and 12-21 from the free throw line.

Albany is now 10-10 overall and 2-3 in America East.

Maine is 10-10 overall and 2-3 in America East. The Black Bears will host Binghamton on Saturday, January 27th at 2 p.m. This game will be played at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor!