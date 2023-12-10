Maine Men’s Basketball Wins 4th Straight Beating CCSU 69-56

The Maine Men's Basketball Team picked up their 4th straight win, beating Central Connecticut State 69-56 at The Pit in Orono on Saturday afternoon, December 9th.

CCSU took a 12-2 lead, but Maine, chipped away and led 32-28 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine was led by Peter Filipovity with a game high 19points. Kristians Feirbergs had 14 points and Kellen Tynes finished with 11 points.

Maine had 5 3-pointers, 2 by Feirbergs, and 1 each by Filipovity, Quion Burns and Logan Carey.

The Black Bears were 23-51 from the field, shooting 45.1 percent. They were 18-26 from the free throw line.

Central Connecticut Sate was led by Allan Jeanne-Rose with 14 points. Jordan Jones had 12 points and Tre Breland finished with 10 points.

CCSU had 3 3-pointers, 2 by Jones and the other by Breland.

CCSU shot 20-55 from the field, shooting 36.4 percent. They were 13-20 from the free throw line.

Central Connecticut State is now 3-6

Maine improves to 8-4. To put the 2023-24 start in perspective, last year, Maine didn't win their 8th game until January 25th. In the 2021-22 season, the team only won 6 games the entire season. In the 2019-20 season, the team won 9 games all season.

Maine is off until December 18th, when they travel to Orlando to play the University of Central Florida on Monday, December 18th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m.